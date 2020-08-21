As PEDESTRIAN.TV’s resident expert of astrology, witchcraft, and all other kinds of spooky shit, I am a big believer in manifestations, a.k.a sending your intentions out into the universe in the hope that they’ll be answered. Ya know who else is a big believer? Ya girl Miley Cyrus.

The newly single star just did an interview with Apple Music’s Essentials Radio where she says that she believes she caused two great disasters in her life by singing about them before they happened. The first being her messy divorce from ex Liam Hemsworth.

“I wrote ‘Slide Away’ before my breakup. I wrote ‘Slide Away’ in February of the year before,” she said of the song that was released just six days after announcing she and Liam were getting divorced. “I just keep speaking these things into existence.”

It’s at this point that I’d like to remind you that “February of the year before” was just two months after she got hitched. TWO MONTHS.

So she’d just tied the knot to her hubby in his native Byron Bay, with friends and family all around, then mere months later, she was penning lyrics like: “Woke up one day it had turned to dust / Baby we were found but now we’re lost,” and “I want my house in the Hills, don’t want the whisky and pills.”

She went on to seemingly address hers and Hemsworth’s beloved beach house in Malibu which burned down after she released the song, ‘Malibu.’

“I’ve decided to use my language to love myself, and to really create what I want to be my reality. Because otherwise, I keep doing the opposite. I burnt my house down with my words,” the Hannah Montana alum said.

She continued, “I was talking yesterday about where you apply your attention determines how you feel. And I think that’s what I mean by definitely joking about me burning my house down with my words.”

“But I do believe in where we put our attention determines our faith.”

It reminds me of how Hole’s album Live Through This was released exactly one week after frontwoman Courtney Love’s husband Kurt Cobain died.

The album seemed hauntingly prescient, featuring lyrics like: “If you like through this with me, I swear I’d die for you.”

When asked in an interview about the scary coincidence, Courtney once said: “I’m not psychic, but my lyrics are.”

Manifestation, mates. This shit is real.