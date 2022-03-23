Miley Cyrus has revealed she’s okay after her plane was struck by actual lightning in South America. Genuine nightmare material right there!

Miley was flying in to Paraguay’s capital city Asunción with her fam, crew and band when her plane was struck by lightning. According to an Insta post, the plane was caught in a “major unexpected storm”.

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción,” Miley wrote.

“Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting.”

She also shared a vid of the lightning outside the window. TBH, it’s kind of aesthetic but also deeply terrifying.

This is a reminder that next time I fly I will be necking a bottle of red wine, plugging in an Adele album and simply shutting out the world around me. Turbulence? No, that’s just the power of Adele’s vocals vibrating through the plane.

In the second slide of her Insta, Miley showed where the lightning struck the plane. Maybe I’ve bingewatched too much Yellowjackets. But the thought of being stranded after a plane crash — even with Miley Cyrus — is fucking freaky.

Miley confirmed that the plane had to make an emergency landing but that thankfully everyone was safe. Thank fuck, though there’s bad news for the Miley Cyrus stans in Paraguay. She and her team weren’t able to fly into the country for her gig.

Miley’s currently on her Attention Tour in South America. She performed in Columbia before (attempting to) travel to Paraguay.

If this Miley content has unlocked a new fear of flying, fear not. It’s actually pretty rare for lightning to hit a plane.

According to aviation site Aerotime (we thank them for their service) lightning hits an aircraft around every 1000 hours of flight time. That’s roughly once a year, so thanks Miley for taking one for the team.

Lightning strikes also rarely cause super severe damage to planes. Good to know, good to know. Just watch out for any wrecking balls flying through the sky, I guess.