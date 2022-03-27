In extremely heartbreaking news Miley Cyrus said the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was the first person she called when her plane was struck by lightning.

Cyrus was on her way to Paraguay’s capital city Asunción on Wednesday to perform for her Attention Tour. But the plane was caught in a “major unexpected storm” and forced to divert from its course when it was struck by lightning.

Cyrus told the crowd at Lollapalooza Brazil on Saturday night Hawkins was the first person she spoke to when she safely landed. She said she called him because she knew he was already at the festival.

“That would have been the time I would have got to see my friend and I didn’t,” Miley Cyrus said.

“So it makes me really sad,” she said as she broke into tears.

“I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer then gave her condolences on stage to Dave Grohl, Chris Shiflett and the other members of Foo Fighters.

“But… if anything ever fucking happened to [my band] it would fucking kill me,” she said.

“I couldn’t imagine how the Foo Fighters feel today.”

She then broke down on stage and dedicated her song “Angels Like You” to Taylor Hawkins.

Miley Cyrus dedicates ‘Angels Like You’ to Taylor Hawkins at Lollapalooza Brazil 🤍

pic.twitter.com/KDj9RJITVH — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) March 27, 2022

Taylor Hawkins tragically passed away on Saturday. He was 50 years old.

The band confirmed Hawkins’ death in a statement posted to Instagram and Twitter.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” said the post.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will love on with all of us forever.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Foo Fighters (@foofighters)



Foo Fighters are currently on tour in South America. They were scheduled to do an Australian tour in late 2022.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997. The band is made up of lead singer Dave Grohl, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, keyboardist Rami Jaffee and bassist Nate Mendel.

Before joining Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins was Alanis Morisette‘s tour drummer.