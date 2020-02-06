Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer are joining forces like some kind of pop-rock Megazord for an enormous Australian arena tour, promising to remind the nation that chunky riffs rule, actually.

After some unsubtle foreshadowing, Live Nation today revealed the appropriately-titled Hella Mega Tour will smash through Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in mid-November this year, giving you plenty of time to limber up and brush up on those air guitar skills.

Let’s take a quick squiz at what to expect from the gang, shall we?

Despite the fact Green Day became the de facto protest band of the George W. Bush era, they’ll be touring Australia off the back of their peppy new record Father Of All Motherfuckers. Fall Out Boy have morphed into exactly the kind of band needed for a big ol’ stadium tour, which may come as a surprise to those who’ve been stuck under the cork tree for fifteen years, while Weezer might go ahead and deliver their reverential Africa cover on the masses, too.

They’ll be backed by New Zealand’s The Beths across the full run, too.

Big areas. Anyway, here’s the tour rundown:

Sunday November 8

HBF Park

Perth

Wednesday November 11

Marvel Stadium

Melbourne

Saturday 14 November

Bankwest Stadium

Sydney

Tuesday 17 November

Suncorp Stadium

Brisbane

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 11am on Friday, February 14. Give the gift of Mike Dirnt this Valentine’s Day, folks. Check out further ticketing details here.