Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer are joining forces like some kind of pop-rock Megazord for an enormous Australian arena tour, promising to remind the nation that chunky riffs rule, actually.
After some unsubtle foreshadowing, Live Nation today revealed the appropriately-titled Hella Mega Tour will smash through Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in mid-November this year, giving you plenty of time to limber up and brush up on those air guitar skills.
Let’s take a quick squiz at what to expect from the gang, shall we?
Despite the fact Green Day became the de facto protest band of the George W. Bush era, they’ll be touring Australia off the back of their peppy new record Father Of All Motherfuckers. Fall Out Boy have morphed into exactly the kind of band needed for a big ol’ stadium tour, which may come as a surprise to those who’ve been stuck under the cork tree for fifteen years, while Weezer might go ahead and deliver their reverential Africa cover on the masses, too.
They’ll be backed by New Zealand’s The Beths across the full run, too.
Big areas. Anyway, here’s the tour rundown:
Sunday November 8
HBF Park
Perth
Wednesday November 11
Marvel Stadium
Melbourne
Saturday 14 November
Bankwest Stadium
Sydney
Tuesday 17 November
Suncorp Stadium
Brisbane
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 11am on Friday, February 14. Give the gift of Mike Dirnt this Valentine’s Day, folks. Check out further ticketing details here.
Image: Jeff Kravitz / Getty ImagesView this post on Instagram
Australia! New Zealand! First order of business – #FatherOfAll is out for you NOWWWW. But wait, there's more! The @HellaMegaTour w/ @FallOutBoy and @Weezer is coming ???????? . Nov 8 – Perth, AU @ HBF Park Nov 11 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium Nov 14 – Sydney, AU @ Bankwest Stadium Nov 17 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium Nov 20 – Dunedin, NZ @ Forsyth Barr Stadium Nov 22 – Auckland, NZ @ MT Smart Stadium . Pre-sales start Monday February 10th – find out how to get your code on greenday.com General on sale starts Feb 14 at 11am local. $1 from every ticket sold will go towards @nswrfs & @cfavic to help with bushfire relief. Party time!