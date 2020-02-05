Get ready to sway sway, baby: after a week of deleted tweets, elusive countdowns and a fuckload of anticipation, a Short Stack reunion tour has officially been announced this morning.

Shaun Diviney, Andy Clemmensen and Bradie Webb will be embarking on a nationwide tour, presented by Frontier Touring, alongside special guests Between You & Me. The trio will be blessing Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth with their holy presence between 2-11 July (keep scrollin’ for exact dates and further info).

This will mark the first time the band has hit the stage together in 4 years. “I don’t think we’ve ever been more excited for a tour,” Shaun said in a statement. “The early response has blown us away and we can’t wait to see everyone in July!”

Look at them now… They’re so grown up, but it’s also like nothing’s changed at all. Moody, nostalgic hearts are bursting everywhere.

Tour dates:

BRISBANE: The Triffid, Thursday 2 July (Licensed All Ages)

MELBOURNE: 170 Russell, Friday 3 July (18+)

SYDNEY: Metro Theatre, Saturday 4 July (Licensed All Ages)

ADELAIDE: The Gov, Friday 10 July (Licensed All Ages)

PERTH: Astor Theatre, Saturday 11 July (Licensed All Ages)

Tickets go on sale 2pm local time on Thursday 13 February via frontiertouring.com/shortstack. If you’re a Frontier member, pre-sale begins Monday 10 February at 11am AEDT.

I’m bloody RAWRing already. (x3 nuzzles).