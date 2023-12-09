Dave Grohl Hopping On The Tongs To Feed Homeless Folk In Melb Simply Couldn’t Be A Bigger Vibe

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has taken time out of his rockstar schedule to help folks in need of a feed as Christmas draws nearer. If anyone sees him out in the wild, tell Dave we love him.

The singer was spotted wielding a set of tongs for The Big Umbrella Foundation, a not-for-profit aimed at reducing food insecurity by using rescued food.

Foo(d insecurity) Fighters???

He was also joined by Aussie social media star and culinary comedian, Nat’s What I Reckon.

In an upload to its Instagram, the foundation outlined just how big of an effort the Federation Square lunch was.

“[Dave and Nat] served tirelessly in the sweltering heat for over 2 hours feeding 430 meals, posing for photos, signing whatever people found from cardboard plates and t-shirts whilst also being so humble,” the post read.

“There was a record line of friends waiting in the 36’C heat for this much-anticipated feast.

“Word had spread far in the community who had no idea what special superstar guests would be there on the day to serve them.”

Fuck yeah, fellas. We love to see it.

The Foo Fighters are currently touring across Australia in their first headline season since all the way back in 2018.

The band has already completed two packed out shows at AAMI Park in Melbourne and will finish off with gigs in Sydney and Brisbane.

The tour comes off the back of their latest album, But Here We Are, which is the first studio album the band has produced since the passing of their long-time drummer Taylor Hawkins.

It’s yet unconfirmed whether Dave Grohl will be involved in the catering efforts for his remaining Australian shows.

Although as a man of many talents, I think he’d be fine to get back in the kitchen if they really needed him.