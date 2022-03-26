Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has tragically passed away at 50 years old.

The band confirmed Hawkins’ death in a statement posted to Instagram and Twitter.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” said the post.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will love on with all of us forever.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

No cause of death has been announced yet. Tributes are already flowing in from fans, journos and fellow musos.

Foo Fighters are currently on tour in South America. They were scheduled to do an Australian tour in late 2022.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997. The band is made up of lead singer Dave Grohl, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, keyboardist Rami Jaffee and bassist Nate Mendel.

Before joining Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins was Alanis Morisette‘s tour drummer.

Image: Getty Images / Arturo Holmes