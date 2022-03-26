Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has tragically passed away at 50 years old.

The band confirmed Hawkins’ death in a statement posted to Instagram and Twitter.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” said the post.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will love on with all of us forever.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

No cause of death has been announced yet. Tributes are already flowing in from fans, journos and fellow musos.

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

Here’s Dave Grohl talking about why Taylor Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997. What a devastating loss. RIP pic.twitter.com/Et0Bav5eVs — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) March 26, 2022

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins might’ve been the only drummer alive who could support Dave Grohl and not make you wish Grohl was sitting behind the kit. — Stephen Thomas Erlewine (@sterlewine) March 26, 2022

So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022

Throwback to when Taylor Hawkins and the Foo Fighters rick rolled the bigots of Westboro Baptist church…I'm fucking devastated man rip Taylor Hawkins pic.twitter.com/jjL8sqo4Ym — Cory Landel (@CoryLandel) March 26, 2022

I am absolutely stunned by the news of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. His drumming for the Foo Fighters has been an indelible part of my music life since I was a small child. Some of the most memorable drumming I've ever heard. Rest in peace. — Casey Finley (@caseydoesthings) March 26, 2022

Foo Fighters are currently on tour in South America. They were scheduled to do an Australian tour in late 2022.

Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997. The band is made up of lead singer Dave Grohl, guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, keyboardist Rami Jaffee and bassist Nate Mendel.

Before joining Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins was Alanis Morisette‘s tour drummer.