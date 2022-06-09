Grab one for the road because the Arctic Monkeys have locked in a few ‘yuge outdoor gigs down the east coast of Australia to kick off the new year.

The British rockdogs have announced a string of shows while they’re in town for a couple of appearances at Falls, Lost Paradise and Heaps Good festivals. They’ll be hitting massive outdoor stages in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in the thick of summer — the perfect time for a boogie in the park.

Melbourne is the first to look good on the dancefloor with a big gig at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on January 11. After that the four lads from Sheffield will hit Brisbane’s Riverstage and then swing back down to Sydney for a massive show at The Domain on January 14.

Big shows under the big sun, you love to see it.

Honestly is there anything better than sweating your ass off on a grassy patch while Alex Turner croons and drips horny energy on a stage in front of you under a summer sunset? I don’t think so.

Aussies bands DMA’S, Mildlife and The Buoys will be joining Arctic Monkeys at the big gigs. Brisbane and Melbourne is set to groove along to Mildlife while DMA’S and The Buoys will fire up the Domain in Sydney.

All of the shows are all ages (huge!). In Sydney and Melbourne, those under 18 need to have a parent or legal guardian with them and in Brisbane, you have to be 16 and over to go without the ‘rents.

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 12pm local time on Friday June 17 on the Frontier Touring website. There are also a couple of presales if you join the band’s mailing list or sign up as a Frontier Member.

So go light up your appropriate group chats and organise who’s copping the tickets because these gigs under the summer skies are gonna be all-time.

Arctic Monkeys Australia Tour 2023

Wednesday 4 January

Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Melbourne, Vic

All Ages

TICKETS

Wednesday 11 January

Riverstage

Brisbane, QLD

All Ages

TICKETS

Saturday 14 January

The Domain

Sydney, NSW

All Ages

TICKETS