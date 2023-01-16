The internet is abuzz with rumours that a woman literally gave birth during an Arctic Monkeys show in Sydney, but how true is this tale of fluorescent preadolescence? And do I wanna know the details?
Shortly after the Arctic Monkeys wrapped up their Sydney show (where they did NOT play “Fluorescent Adolescent” by the way) a Reddit post appeared in r/sydney congratulating the woman who “gave birth”.
To the lady who gave birth at the Arctic Monkeys show last night, I congratulate your dedication. Hope you get free tickets for life. from sydney
“The baby is probably the youngest person to ever attend an Arctic Monkeys concert,” wrote one Reddit user.
“Where’s your ticket, son?” joked another.
For obvious reasons, nobody expected to read about childbirth at a concert and the word spread like wildfire.
someone gave birth at the arctic monkeys show in sydney?????? 😭— m ✭ (@waitingroommm) January 15, 2023
there’s no way someone gave birth at the arctic monkeys concert last night 😭— mia ♡ (@noahslayy) January 15, 2023
From Reddit to Twitter and from Twitter to the news cycle. This is the nature of things that God (Alex Turner) intended for all his living creations.
According to folks on Twitter, there wasn’t just a childbirth, but an engagement as well. Things were apparently getting wild at The Domain.
wait so a couple got engaged and someone gave birth at the arctic monkeys concert??😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— m (@peachymayrin) January 15, 2023
After a bit of sleuthing around the original Reddit post (I scrolled at least once) I found a comment that explains what ACTUALLY happened at the concert.
“I just asked a friend who works in the medical tent and apparently she didn’t end up having the baby,” one commenter wrote.
“It was a false alarm but she was in the room for ages.”
Damn. So it turns out nobody actually gave birth at the Arctic Monkeys concert, but they sure as hell came close to it.
I cannot imagine trying to push out a child while the faint sounds of “Brianstorm” echo in the background.
“Why am I disappointed about this? Lol, I bet the medics were happy she didn’t!” read one Reddit comment.
“Totally ruined the story,” wrote another.
I will admit it is a bit disappointing to find out the rumours of an Arctic Monkeys concert childbirth were true to a point, but it’s comforting to know the woman was in a medic tent and wasn’t literally pushing a child out in the middle of the moshpit.
Anyway, here’s a meme about the whole thing.
giving birth at the arctic monkeys show like pic.twitter.com/16RCpV6Xe8— quinn ⚭ (@svnofhearts) January 15, 2023
As for the couple who got engaged, I’m dying to know which song played in the back as one of them popped the question.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
DM Your 2014 Tumblr Mutuals Because The Arctic Monkeys Are Coming In Hot With A New Album
-
Pull Up Yr Knee Socks ’Cos The Arctic Monkeys Are Doing Three Huge Outdoor Gigs In Aus
-
You’ll Wanna Look Good On The DF For Arctic Monkeys’ Return To Oz In 2019
-
Oi Sydney, Get To The Golden Age RN For An Arctic Monkeys Pop-Up Store