The internet is abuzz with rumours that a woman literally gave birth during an Arctic Monkeys show in Sydney, but how true is this tale of fluorescent preadolescence? And do I wanna know the details?

Shortly after the Arctic Monkeys wrapped up their Sydney show (where they did NOT play “Fluorescent Adolescent” by the way) a Reddit post appeared in r/sydney congratulating the woman who “gave birth”.

“The baby is probably the youngest person to ever attend an Arctic Monkeys concert,” wrote one Reddit user. “Where’s your ticket, son?” joked another.

For obvious reasons, nobody expected to read about childbirth at a concert and the word spread like wildfire.

someone gave birth at the arctic monkeys show in sydney?????? 😭 — m ✭ (@waitingroommm) January 15, 2023

there’s no way someone gave birth at the arctic monkeys concert last night 😭 — mia ♡ (@noahslayy) January 15, 2023

From Reddit to Twitter and from Twitter to the news cycle. This is the nature of things that God (Alex Turner) intended for all his living creations.

According to folks on Twitter, there wasn’t just a childbirth, but an engagement as well. Things were apparently getting wild at The Domain.

wait so a couple got engaged and someone gave birth at the arctic monkeys concert??😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — m (@peachymayrin) January 15, 2023

After a bit of sleuthing around the original Reddit post (I scrolled at least once) I found a comment that explains what ACTUALLY happened at the concert.

“I just asked a friend who works in the medical tent and apparently she didn’t end up having the baby,” one commenter wrote. “It was a false alarm but she was in the room for ages.”