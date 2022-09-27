If Yr Keyboard & Phone Are Perpetually Oily, This $7 Gadget Will Get Rid Of The Devil’s Juice

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I am a snacker at my very core. Outside of my three meals a day, you’ll always find me either hoarding a big bag of chips while I watch Netflix or munching on some grapes and biccies while I work from home. The only trouble with this habit is that it often ends in one of two ways. A) with me being wholly doused in cheese powder or B) me finding my grubby, oily prints (and a whole lot of crumbs) sprawled all over my laptop keyboard or phone screen closely after. Sometimes both, if I’m being honest.

That’s why, when I was served this legendary device on my TikTok FYP, I knew my manifestation crystals were doing something for me up there. Enter: finger chopsticks (aka the future, folks).

To get down to the nitty-gritty of it, this little kitchen gadget is basically a tweezer and chopstick hybrid because it’s connected at the top and is small enough to fit between your pointer and middle finger. All you have to do is pull your fingers together, and it’ll allow you to pick up ample chips and other small snacks without the food actually ever touching your hands. This means long gone are the days of having an oil fest build up on your keys, nor having the tips of your fingers (and anything in a one-metre radius) turn bright orange from a bag of Extreme Cheese Doritos.

I wouldn’t call myself a gamer (because Animal Crossing and Sims are the only two games in my arsenal), but loads of people in the comments are also saying this baby is the answer to gaming and snacking seamlessly, too. But I’ll let you all be the judge of that because here’s precisely where you can locate these gaming chopsticks, godsends:

Snactiv Snacking Tool, $43.80

As seen on that sick Shark Tank show where entrepreneurs come and pitch their cool business ideas, this device is deemed the official snacking tool on the market. It’s durable and sleek, and the ergonomic finger slot ensures comfortable wear for all users 13 and up. It’s also got rubber tips at each end to ensure they efficiently grip your snack of choice because nothing is worse than turning your snack session into that insufferable claw arcade game. The only issue is that this kitchen gadget is a bit pricey on Amazon, which seems to be the only retailer that stocks Snactiv down under.

Free-Hands Finger Chopsticks, $7.16 with the code ‘SVE20’

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative that still does the job, this alternative kitchen gadget will be your ride-or-die, my friend. While it’s not made from the same bougie and ergonomic materials as the Snactiv option, it still seamlessly allows you to snack on your munchies without a hitch. The ends of these gaming chopsticks also don’t have rubber tips, but they boast a little cerated edge to ensure your snacks don’t just slip out of reach. This one retails for $7.16, but if you’re after a bulk order so your mates can get in on this, you can get a four-pack for $11.32, which means you get one for just $2.83.

