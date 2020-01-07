Timothée Chalamet is reportedly in talks to play Bob fucking Dylan in a new untitled biopic from Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold. That’s it, that’s the intro.

Timmy C is currently delighting fans, new and old, as Laurie in Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women. Another upcoming project of his is Dune, co-starring a slew of impressive names like Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, and Jason Momoa. On Netflix, you can find him in The King as a young Henry V. He’s also set to make his London stage debut this year in 4,000 Miles, opposite Eileen Atkins. What I’m trying to say here is that Timothée Chalamet is a ridiculously talented 24-year-old, and it’s annoying.

Per Deadline, the biopic will focus on Dylan’s rise to fame and his eventual status of music icon. Dylan is said to be “working actively” with Mangold and the film studio, and Dylan’s longtime manager (since 1989) Jeff Rosen will produce the movie. It’s not currently known if Chalamet will sing, but sources tell Deadline that he is “already taking guitar lessons.”

Timothée Chalamet playing the guitar. I’m weak.

Considering the attention Ford v Ferrari‘s getting, re: critics, expect this flick to be closely watched.

The untitled project is the latest in a string of biopics based on musical greats. Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman immediately come to mind, both of which have scooped up awards. Taron Egerton, who stars as Sir Elton John in the latter, just won the Golden Globe for best actor at yesterday’s ceremony.

Speaking of which.

There’s also a Céline Dion biopic on its way called The Power of Love. Dion gave the film the rights to All By My Myself, My Heart Will Go On, and I’m Alive (to name a few) so expect a belter.

In conclusion: Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan, Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan, Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan.