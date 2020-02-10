Before I began the morning shift here at PEDESTRIAN.TV, I spent countless late nights watching Q&A and The Bachelor. Every week, I would immerse myself in catty squabbles and backstabbing, wonder why anyone would broadcast such a spiritually damaging show, and then I’d wait for Bachie to air couple of days later.

Imagine my surprise when I discovered Osher Günsberg not only appeared on last night’s Q&A, but brought his Bachie-hosting charisma with him to plead for action on climate change. The final rose was always gonna be for him, I guess.

In a series of slick responses and interjections, Osher called for the implementation of renewable power sources, a commitment to further emission reduction targets, and even the proliferation of vegan groceries.

When pressed on the Federal Government’s ongoing commitment to coal-fired power stations, the fella said “if those people were selling us mobile phones, they’d be going ‘No, no, no, the Nokia 3210 is the only phone you’re ever gonna need.’

“I’m telling you that we are, as a country exporting coal, we are Nokia with a 3210 trying to think people will only ever want to play Snake forever, and the iPhone is coming.”

The guy then dipped into his personal experiences to combat Prime Minister Scott Morrison‘s assertion we can use Kyoto carryover credits to whittle down our carbon emission tally.

Rebutting Business Council of Australia President Jennifer Westacott, Osher said “Trying to say the Kyoto credits work is like… this is my second marriage I’m in, it’s like saying to my current wife ‘Honey, I did heaps of dishes in my first marriage, I don’t need to do dishes in this one.'”

How will the BCA support businesses in the resources and energy sectors to transition to a strong renewable energy market? #QandA pic.twitter.com/GOUQWxtalb — ABC Q+A (@QandA) February 10, 2020

Osher, a noted vegan, even made the case for the new line of plant-based Drumsticks, saying the market might push for vegan alternatives before any sort of climate-minded controls on the dairy and meat industries are put into effect.

Should we encourage Australians to consume fewer animal products as a way to combat climate change? #QandA pic.twitter.com/OcbxdVTeLP — ABC Q+A (@QandA) February 10, 2020

That was only a handful of the delightful moments the guy brought to the show. All told, the episode made me wonder what a climate-based dating show would look like, and whether trying to find love in Sydney, circa 2020, is actually a competition in itself. Anyway, watch it below: