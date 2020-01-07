Seemingly unsatisfied with his shitshow of an appearance on British television this week, Liberal MP Craig Kelly has posted and then deleted a Facebook status calling UK meteorologist Laura Tobin an “ignorant pommy weather girl”, all in caps.

In yesterday’s interview on Good Morning Britain, Kelly told the panel – including Tobin and Piers Morgan – that there is no link between climate change and Australia’s bushfire crisis. He said more to that effect, but why bother repeat it. For his words, Tobin called him “not a climate sceptic”, but a “climate denier”.

Morgan, who you are no doubt familiar with, skewered Kelly which is really saying something here.

“You are facing now one of the greatest crises you have ever faced, and there is you Mr Kelly, with respect, a senior politician who still doesn’t think this has anything to do with a heating-up planet.”

Taking to his Facebook afterwards, Kelly shared an article about the interview, called Tobin an “ignorant pommy weather girl”, and offered her some reading material so that “she can educate herself and learn the facts”.

Kelly has since deleted the post.

Craig Kelly has now deleted this post pic.twitter.com/4TqMUmOi2K — Amy Remeikis (@AmyRemeikis) January 7, 2020

Tobin, apparently “ignorant”, responded to Kelly’s words on Twitter with just a snippet of her CV.

She has a degree in physics and meteorology, spent four years as an aviation forecaster at the RAF (Royal Air Force), has 12 years of experience as a broadcast meteorologist, and attended a WMO (World Meteorological Organisation) climate course last year to keep herself up to date.

She added #IKnowWhatImTalkingAbout #DoYou to her tweet as well.

Yes I’m a Meteorologist

-A degree in Physics & Meteorology

-4 yrs as an aviation forecaster at the RAF

-12 yrs as a broadcast meteorologist

-Attended a @WMO Climate course last year & upto date with all the science #NotAWeatherGirl #IKnowWhatImTalkingAbout#DoYou?#ClimateChange https://t.co/fvwTpzftTI — Laura Tobin (@Lauratobin1) January 6, 2020

Anyway, remember that time Scott Morrison banned Kelly from appearing on Q&A last September because he didn’t want the Australian people to freak out about the government’s view on climate change? Can’t imagine why. Absolutely has nothing to do with that group Kelly established, the one called Parliamentary Friends of Coal Exports.