If you weren’t already onboard the ‘we are undeserving of the Hemsworths’ train, let this piece of news win you over – blessèd human Chris Hemsworth has pledged $1 million in support of the fire fighters and those affected by the bushfires.

Taking to Instagram today, Hemsworth reminded his followers that we’re still “in the thick of it”, before reiterating the importance of donating whatever one can.

“Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia,” he captioned the video. “My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.”

“Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations,” he concluded. “It really does make a difference, so dig deep! Love ya.” Legend.

In his bio, Hemworth added links to 13 organisations and charities that are more-than-worthy of our funding. Check them all out here if you’re looking for some worthy places to donate your pennies.

