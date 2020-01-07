Melbourne’s comedy community is coming together to throw one hell of a charity event, with all proceeds to go to the thousands affected by the devastating bushfires across Victoria.

Stand Up For Bushfire Relief will bring together some of the biggest names in Australian comedy in support of the Victorian Bushfire Appeal. The event will take place at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Monday, 20 January, with tickets to go on sale tomorrow.

The comedy night joins a handful of charity gigs and fundraisers kicked off by stars both locally and around the world. Earlier today, Tones and I announced a bushfire benefit concert with Adrian Eagle as support. TEG Dainty announced a stadium festival show slated for mid-February, with a full line-up of artists and partners to be announced soon. Shane Warne is auctioning off his Baggy green to raise funds for the Bushfire Appeal – the current bid, at the time of writing, is $315,500.

READ MORE Tones And I Just Announced A Huge Bushfire Charity Gig In Melbourne This Month

The lineup for Stand Up For Bushfire Relief includes [inhales deeply] Hannah Gadsby, Wil Anderson, Dave Hughes, Judith Lucy, Tommy Little, Joel Creasey, Cal Wilson, Nick Cody, Rhys Nicholson, Denise Scott, Nazeem Hussain, Tom Ballard, Frank Woodley, Peter Helliar, Arj Barker, and Sam Taunton, with more to be announced ahead of the show.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 8 January, at 2pm from Ticketmaster. You can learn more about the event right here.

Internationally, the horrific bushfires was a central focus for many at the 2020 Golden Globes. Russell Crowe had a message read on his behalf after he won best actor in a television limited series or motion picture for his work in The Loudest Voice.

“Russell Crowe could not be here with us tonight because he is at home in Australia protecting his family from the devastating bushfires,” Jennifer Aniston read. “He sent along this message in case he won.”

Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate-change based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way we all have a future. Thank you.

Fleabag whiz Phoebe Waller-Bridge also announced she will be auctioning off her Golden Globes suit, with proceeds to go to the relief.