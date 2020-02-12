PEDESTRIAN.TV's Selfish Saturday presented by The House of Angostura will be going down at Melbourne's The Timber Yard on Feb 22 from 10am - 5pm, with a Cuervo Spritz Club session between 5pm - 8pm. Click HERE to snap up tix now.

ALRIGHT TEAM IT’S GO TIME.

We have exactly 10 days until Selfish Saturday, our self-care festival at Melbourne’s The Timber Yard on Feb 22, and we’re giving punters the chance to win tickets for themselves & three mates.

WIN SELFISH SATURDAY TICKETS FOR YOU AND 3 PALS

Just tell us in 25 words or less (above), the best thing you’ve ever done for yourself, and you could cop 4 x $50 tickets that give you access to the following:

  • 4 x bevs from the Jose Cuervo Cosmic Tequila pop-up
  • 4 x bevs from The House of Angostura’s Better Mix bar
  • A manifestation session w/ Flex Mami
  • A mental health Q&A w/ Alex Hayes
  • Sex-ed w/ Sexologist Chantelle Otten
  • Dating advice w/ MAFS expert Mel Schilling and Tully Smyth
  • Climate action session w/ Laura Wells
  • Sportsgirl Beauty Pop-Up
  • Comedy stand-up w/ Double Denim
  • Vibrator races w/ prizes from Lovehoney
  • Nude drawing w/ ‘Bachie’ star Ciarran Stott
  • Good Vibrations games w/ prizes from dating app Helium
  • The Big Gay Debate feat. topics including celeb representation, bi-erasure and coming out
  • A Gift bag worth $100
Selfish Saturday Final Release Tix On Sale

???? PSA: MAFS dating and relationship expert Mel Schilling is coming to Selfish Saturday ????Mel will be dishing out tips on how to manage that pesky relationship anxiety and navigating casual relationships along with Tully Smyth on the 11am dating panel. Final release tix for Selfish Saturday are on sale now.

Posted by pedestrian.tv on Monday, 10 February 2020

We’ve also recruited local Aussie talent to play bangers throughout the day, and you can have a peruse of that lineup here:

12.30-1.15pm – Chitra
2.00 -2.45pm – Dianas
3.30-4.15pm – P-UniQue
5:00-6.30pm – DAWS
6:30-8.00pm – Banoffee (DJ Set)

Presented by The House Of Angostura, Selfish Saturday will run from 10am-5pm, followed by a Jose Cuervo Tequila Spritz Club from 5pm-8pm.

You can also get ahead of the game and buy tickets for $50 right HERE.

