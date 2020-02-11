What’s an event without some tunes?
On Feb 22, emerging Aussie artists will be storming The Timber Yard in Melbs for our Selfish Saturday fest between 10am-5pm, and the Jose Cuervo Tequila Spritz party between 5-8pm.
And if you haven’t heard their names before, you sure as shit will soon.
ICYMI: Selfish Saturday is one full day entirely dedicated to self-care (grab your $50 tickets HERE), where punters will be able to get around the following:
- 4 x bevs from the Jose Cuervo Cosmic Tequila pop-up
- 4 x bevs from The House of Angostura’s Better Mix bar
- A manifestation session w/ Flex Mami
- A mental health Q&A w/ Alex Hayes
- Sex-ed w/ Sexologist Chantelle Otten
- Dating advice w/ MAFS expert Mel Schilling and Tully Smyth
- Climate action session w/ Laura Wells
- Sportsgirl Beauty Pop-Up
- Comedy stand-up w/ Double Denim
- Vibrator races w/ prizes from Lovehoney
- Nude drawing w/ ‘Bachie’ star Ciarran Stott
- Good Vibrations games w/ prizes from dating app Helium
- The Big Gay Debate feat. topics including celeb representation, bi-erasure and coming out.
- A Gift bag worth $100
And lads/ladettes, that’s just a handful of what’s to come.
But back to the tunes: throughout the day, we’ll be having a mix of up-and-coming DJs and musos ensuring your entire body is vibrating at all times, including a headlining DJ set from Melbourne’s very own Banoffee.
Feast your eyes on the full list of artists and times below:
2.00 -2.45pm – Dianas
3.30-4.15pm – P-UniQue
Banoffee (DJ Set)
COUNT ON YOU will be premiered tomorrow live on YouTube. I’m so excited to show you this song and video! Tune for a live chat tomorrow, times in different territories below! YouTube premiere launch: MELBOURNE/SYDNEY – Wed 15 Jan 9AM AEDT LONDON – Tues 14 Jan 10PM GMT NEW YORK – Tues 14 Jan 5PM EST LOS ANGELES – Tues 14 Jan 2PM PST Photo by @juliandbuchan MU: @danielzrotfl
After listening to a recent poddy episode featuring Banoffee, I’ve already decided that we should be the best of mates. It’s not up for debate, this will happen whether anyone likes it or not.
But, killer personality aside, the Melburnian makes some bloody ripper tunes and can spin decks better than Calvin Harris on speed (probably, can’t confirm either way as I’ve never seen Calvin perform on speed but you get the gist).
P-UniQue
Alright, I’m just gonna stop you right here and make you listen to this:
Ooohhh yes, inject it directly into my veins. P-UniQue‘s music has the ability to make me want to strut for the rest of my life, regardless of my mood.
Walking to a pub to pick up my wallet I thought I lost the night before? Fuck it, I’m gonna strut it. Doing the walk of shame? Strut it.
DAWS
Fun fact: you won’t be finding DAWS on Spotify, you’ll have to head over to her Soundcloud account to cop those sweet, sweet mixes – that’s how underground this gal is.
My suggestion is to get in on the action before she inevitably steamrolls onto the music scene.
Dianas
Dianas may be busy gearing up for the release of their sophomore full-length album, but the trio has taken some time to hit up Selfish Saturday with their dreamy garage-pop.
If you’re lucky, they may even play unreleased tunes from their upcoming album. I’m not making any promises and I haven’t confirmed that this is true, so really I’m just spreading rumours I’ve created off the top of my head.
Gotta keep the masses guessing, you know?
Chitra
It’s nearly here ! My new song called, ‘A Kind’ is premiering on @triple_j tonight with @declanbyrneee on Home & Hosed. 9pm ✨I wrote this song with the most amazing @merpiremusic after some good chats and we’re both pretty proud of it. A song about feeling taken for granted when being vulnerable and then finding strength in that. ✨ Thank you to @supermelody himself for all his producing/mixing/brain magic.✨❤️ The ridiculous band I got to work with @marianancy @way_dynamic @lehmannbsmith ❤️ The beautiful beautiful @ourgoldenfriend ladies @lorrae_ & @misseleanorkay &!! @nick_mckk + @quinnethv + @joon.n.goose for this photo and styling heaven x P.s @annacordellclothing Made my dream suit ????
Chitra has the voice of an angel. That’s an indisputable fact.
There’s something so soothing about Chitra, in fact, that I predict every punter at Selfish Saturday will be floating around the event in a state of unparalleled euphoria.
Keep an eye and ear out for when Chitra and the other Aussie legends will be playing throughout the day. In the meantime, you can peruse the rest of the timetable below:
If you haven’t already, snag tickets HERE and you best believe I’ll be seeing you there.