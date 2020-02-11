What’s an event without some tunes?

On Feb 22, emerging Aussie artists will be storming The Timber Yard in Melbs for our Selfish Saturday fest between 10am-5pm, and the Jose Cuervo Tequila Spritz party between 5-8pm.

And if you haven’t heard their names before, you sure as shit will soon.

ICYMI: Selfish Saturday is one full day entirely dedicated to self-care (grab your $50 tickets HERE), where punters will be able to get around the following:

4 x bevs from the Jose Cuervo Cosmic Tequila pop-up

4 x bevs from The House of Angostura’s Better Mix bar

A manifestation session w/ Flex Mami

A mental health Q&A w/ Alex Hayes

Sex-ed w/ Sexologist Chantelle Otten

Dating advice w/ MAFS expert Mel Schilling and Tully Smyth

and Climate action session w/ Laura Wells

Sportsgirl Beauty Pop-Up

Comedy stand-up w/ Double Denim

Vibrator races w/ prizes from Lovehoney

Nude drawing w/ ‘Bachie’ star Ciarran Stott

Good Vibrations games w/ prizes from dating app Helium

The Big Gay Debate feat. topics including celeb representation, bi-erasure and coming out.

A Gift bag worth $100

And lads/ladettes, that’s just a handful of what’s to come.

But back to the tunes: throughout the day, we’ll be having a mix of up-and-coming DJs and musos ensuring your entire body is vibrating at all times, including a headlining DJ set from Melbourne’s very own Banoffee.

Feast your eyes on the full list of artists and times below:

12.30-1.15pm – Chitra

2.00 -2.45pm – Dianas

3.30-4.15pm – P-UniQue

5:00-6:30pm – DAWS

6:30-8:00pm – Banoffee (DJ Set)

After listening to a recent poddy episode featuring Banoffee, I’ve already decided that we should be the best of mates. It’s not up for debate, this will happen whether anyone likes it or not.

But, killer personality aside, the Melburnian makes some bloody ripper tunes and can spin decks better than Calvin Harris on speed (probably, can’t confirm either way as I’ve never seen Calvin perform on speed but you get the gist).

P-UniQue

Alright, I’m just gonna stop you right here and make you listen to this:

Ooohhh yes, inject it directly into my veins. P-UniQue‘s music has the ability to make me want to strut for the rest of my life, regardless of my mood.

Walking to a pub to pick up my wallet I thought I lost the night before? Fuck it, I’m gonna strut it. Doing the walk of shame? Strut it.

DAWS

Fun fact: you won’t be finding DAWS on Spotify, you’ll have to head over to her Soundcloud account to cop those sweet, sweet mixes – that’s how underground this gal is.

My suggestion is to get in on the action before she inevitably steamrolls onto the music scene.

Dianas

Dianas may be busy gearing up for the release of their sophomore full-length album, but the trio has taken some time to hit up Selfish Saturday with their dreamy garage-pop.

If you’re lucky, they may even play unreleased tunes from their upcoming album. I’m not making any promises and I haven’t confirmed that this is true, so really I’m just spreading rumours I’ve created off the top of my head.

Gotta keep the masses guessing, you know?

Chitra

Chitra has the voice of an angel. That’s an indisputable fact.

There’s something so soothing about Chitra, in fact, that I predict every punter at Selfish Saturday will be floating around the event in a state of unparalleled euphoria.

Keep an eye and ear out for when Chitra and the other Aussie legends will be playing throughout the day. In the meantime, you can peruse the rest of the timetable below:

If you haven’t already, snag tickets HERE and you best believe I’ll be seeing you there.