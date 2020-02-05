Raise all of the alarms because former ‘Bachie’ boy Ciarran Stott is getting his kit off in the name of art.

You may recall seeing the English lad in the nuddy once before on a certain primetime reality show, but this is different – this time around, you’ll be able to sketch Ciarran in person while sipping on primo bevs.

Here are the key takeaways so pay attention:

Ciarran will be hitting up Melbourne’s The Timber Yard on Feb 22 for our Selfish Saturday event.

Tickets are $50 and include 8 drink tokens plus a swag bag worth $100.

You can buy ’em HERE.

The entire day is dedicated to self-care and includes (but is not limited to) food trucks, a Jose Cuervo Cosmic Tequila pop-up bar, The House Of Angostura Better Mix bar, manifestation kween Flex Mami, climate warrior Laura Wells, Insta king Alex Hayes, vibrator races, a Big Gay Debate™, music from Banoffee and P-Unique, and, of course, a sans-clothes Ciarran in a naked drawing session.

The nude drawing classes will be run by Melbs-based artist Aurora Campbell, who’s responsible for masterpieces such as this:

The classes will be held every hour all day, and as well as Ciarran, will feature four diverse models to help you practice your craft. And naturally, anything you create (or ask Aurora to commission) can be taken home when ya bounce.

Don’t live in Melbourne? Well, I’ve got good news and I’ve got bad news.

The good news is that flights are cheap as shit at the moment, so you can simply hop on a plane and make your way to South Melbourne in a matter of hours. The bad news is that the event is strictly Melbourne-only, so if you’re thinking of catching a Selfish event later in the year in your own state, you’re out of luck.

I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them and make everyone feel unnecessarily bad about living in different parts of Australia.

If you do have the means to get to Melbourne though, I strongly suggest you grab tickets and check out the recently-dropped timetable HERE so you know where, what and who (?) you’re doing on the day.

See y’all there.