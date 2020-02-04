The countdown to Selfish Saturday is officially on.

Our one-day self-care festival will be storming Melbourne’s The Timber Yard on Feb 22 and if you’re yet to snag tickets (HERE), I suggest you do it right bloody now.

For a wee 50 bucks, you’ll gain access to a full day of nude drawing, vibrator races, tunes from the likes of Banoffee and P-Unique, open discussions with Insta powerhouse Alex Hayes, climate warrior Laura Wells, sexologist Chantelle Otten and Business Insider Head of Editorial Jenni Ryall, plus eight bev tokens included in the ticket price.

Eight. Bevs. That alone right there is worth the $50, but on top of that, you’ll also get to fill up your own swag bags with $100 worth of free shit.

It’s also worth noting that $5 from every ticket will go directly to RSPCA’s bushfire relief efforts.

So, without further ado, here’s the full Selfish Saturday timetable:

The House of Angostura will be setting up a Better Mix bar featuring a stack of alcoholic, low-abv and non-alcoholic bevs, or if tequila’s more your jam, Jose Cuervo will be having their own Cosmic Tequila pop-up to get your mouth around.

So bring your mates, dates, neighbours – whoever you reckon would get a kick outta treating themselves for one full day.

It’s time to be selfish.