Busy out mustering sheep last night and missed part one of the Farmer Wants A Wife finale?

Well, never you mind, cowboys and cowgirls, ‘cos here’s a round-up of who each farmer ended up with in the end.

Let’s ride.

Farmer Neil

In the ep, ya boi Neil met Justine’s kiddies on the Sunshine Coast, where Justine confessed her feelings for him, but sadly she admitted that she couldn’t move with her kids to Crookwell to be with him.

But since Karissa was not a match for him in the end, he still chose Justine.

Have a read of his gorg spiel to her below:

“Juzzy, I love that we both feel [the spark], I love that we both tried to contain it, I love that neither of us could, and I love that we don’t need to anymore. If you’re OK to stay on this wild ride for a little bit longer, I’d love to keep seeing you.”

Farmer Nick

Despite Nick’s reservations about Liz being too similar to him, he eventually decided that their commonalities makes them a perf pair.

“I love that you love my terrible jokes, and you have the same awful jokes, which I love,” he said. “You’re honestly a very caring person too, you’re amazing. You really are like a beautiful, beautiful angel, and I want to be more than friends. Like you’d be my lady if you’ll have me.”

BLESS.

Farmer Harry

In the ep, Farmer Harry confessed to having feelings for Madison, who had earned his family’s approval, but unfortunately for her, his ongoing chemistry with Stacey could not be ignored, so he ended up rolling with her.

Following a sweet horse ride in Geelong, Harry told her: “You’ve been there through everything and you’ve really been by my side. I think we’ve definitely got something pretty special. My decision is that I want you on my farm. I choose you.”

He even got down on one knee — and gave her a single stem rose. <3

Farmer Alex

And as for Farmer Alex, well, his fate is yet to be revealed as last night ended with one helluva cliffhanger.

During a visit to her hometown of Geelong, Jessica said that she could see herself falling for Farmer Alex. Henrietta, however, was still put off by the fact that he’s currently dating another woman: “If it is so hard [to choose between me and Jess], then I’m not the right person,” she said at her date on the Gold Coast. “I actually don’t think you’re the right person for me,” she said, before leaving.

The cliffhanger will be resolved tonight so tune in Channel Seven at 7:30.