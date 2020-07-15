A former New York City restaurant employee has taken to TikTok, of all places, to spill some tea about some of the celebs she’s served during her time at the swanky Manhattan eatery.

Julia Carolan’s TikTok vid has been viewed 6.1 million times (and counting) ‘cos the tea is hella spicy.

In the vid, she revealed that the Hadid sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, were “so nice”, while beauty boss Kylie Jenner was a terrible tipper.

“These two are literally so nice,” she said of the Hadids. “I cannot say enough things about them. They’re super polite and friendly with staff, which unfortunately, is rare for celebrities.”

Cameron Dallas, however, only rated 4/10 for being a demanding and entitled little shit.

“I kind of had a bad experience with him. Him and his friend called after we were closed and insisted on a table — and kind of pulled a ‘do you know who I am’ moment,” she says. “He was rude.”

Justin Bieber’s missus Hailey Bieber scored even worse, rating just 3.5/10 based on multiple encounters.

“This is gonna be controversial,” Julia says. “I’ve met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice.”

He added, “I really wanna like her, but I have to give her a 3.5 out of 10. Sorry.”

And lastly, she scored Kylie Jenner a mere 2/10 for her being a total tightass.

“She was fine but she tipped $20 on a $500 dinner bill,” she said. “Do with that information what you will.”

Catch the full vid here.