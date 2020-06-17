If there’s one thing that can be said for the Kardashian / Jenner klan, it’s that they certainly start ’em young and it looks like Stormi Webster, the blessed bb of Kylie Jenner, is already being put to work.

The daughter of both Kylie and rapper Travis Scott has graced the latest cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia, marking her first (but I’m sure not her last) Vogue cover.

The 2-year-old appears on the cover of the international mag next to her makeup mogul mama.

The typically smiley bb doesn’t look too pleased to be there, so either she’s being put to work against her will, or she’s nailed the smizey pout as befitting of the cover of Vogue.