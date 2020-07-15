Hailey Bieber has responded to a viral TikTok vid where a former waitress at a swanky NYC restaurant claimed that she was a rude customer.

In the vid, where the TikToker also rates Kylie Jenner and the Hadid sisters, she gives Bieber a score of 3.5/10.

“This is going to be controversial,” Julia Carolan said. “I’ve met [Bieber] a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really want to like her but I need to [give] her a 3.5/10. Sorry.”

Hailey with hubby Justin Bieber. (Credit: Getty)

After noticing the viral vid, Bieber apologised in the comments section.

“Just came across this video, and wanted to say sorry if I’ve ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude,” she wrote. “That’s not ever my intention!”

Carolan had lovely words to say about Gigi and Bella Hadid, however.

“These two are literally so nice,” she said of the model sisters. “I cannot say enough things about them. They’re super polite and friendly with staff, which unfortunately, is rare for celebrities.”

Hailey with model mates Bella (who was also named in the vid) and Kendall Jenner. (Credit: Getty)

Cameron Dallas only rated 4/10 for being a demanding and entitled little shit.

“I kind of had a bad experience with him. Him and his friend called after we were closed and insisted on a table — and kind of pulled a ‘do you know who I am’ moment,” she says. “He was rude.”

And lastly, she scored Kylie Jenner a mere 2/10 for her being a total tight-ass.

“She was fine but she tipped $20 on a $500 dinner bill,” she said. “Do with that information what you will.”

