Trace Cyrus, Wordsmith Who Told Women To Shake, Shake, Shake, Shake It, Slams Gals On OnlyFans

Trace Cyrus, a man known for being Miley Cyrus‘ brother and the guy in that band that did that one song one time, has decided to be pretty vocal with – how do I put this – a pretty shit opinion this week.

On his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Trace posted a diatribe about how women who do OnlyFans have “lost their chance of ever settling down with a good guy with morals.”



If you’ll allow me, I’d like to drag this man to filth for an opinion that I personally think is sexist.

This fkn guy.

But first, let’s see what he had to say.



“There are so many girls that do OnlyFans that have lost their chance of ever settling down with a good guy with morals,” he began

“They will try and call those men insecure for having standards. They get a lot of attention from guys on OF so they think they have options. But any guy who is so desperate to see sexual content they are willing to pay for it is a desperate loser.



“A lot of successful guys will sleep with those girls but they don’t want to wife them. I see a lot of these girls speaking out on this now saying they can’t get a serious relationship. It’s because men see the value in those girls strictly for sex. They don’t look at those women and equate their value as a future wife, mother, or loyal partner.”



He continued: “I know some amazing girls that are genuinely good people that do OF. I just think this independent mindset of not needing a man is extremely toxic and leads to a very lonely future. I hope more girls continue to speak up about this so other girls know the risk of getting into it. Having a good man and a family will bring you more happiness in old age than OF ever could,” he concluded.



From the same man who told us to shake shake, shake shake, shake it? The man who was “thinking of ways that he could get inside?”



It feels a bit rich, doesn’t it?

(Image Source: Instagram / Trace Cyrus)

I’m so fucking tired of the opinion that OnlyFans is a menacing beast ruining virtuous women. Clearly, OnlyFans was a gap in the market, enabling anyone interested in sex work to be in charge of their own bodies, boundaries, and image, rather than allowing it to be distributed all over the internet without their control.



To me, the real problem is the completely one-dimensional way men like Trace Cyrus are proudly viewing women and speaking about it as if they truly care about women’s happiness.



When I read his rant, I felt like it was coming from a self-righteous perspective. From my understanding, it seemed like Trace believes that once a woman is tainted with the sex work brush, she can never be seen as “wife material” which is fucking dumb, if you ask me.



I don’t think it’s really that inconceivable that women can be sexual on OnlyFans and a wife, mother, and loyal partner. To think otherwise is pretty narrow minded and unrealistic.



It’s not a groundbreaking concept that women are multifaceted. It’s not even a hard concept to grasp. Well, for people who don’t seem to hold onto gendered bias, I guess.



Although Mr Metro Station refers to men who purchase sexual content as “desperate losers”, I think paying for sex content is kind of hot. A person who is willing to pay others for their time, work, and content? That’s SEXY.



I’m also willing to bet my firstborn child that Trace Cyrus has had a cheeky wank to Pornhub or free porn on the internet at least once in his life. While that’s fine and dandy, I think it’s important to note that there’s a lot of grey area around the ethicality of free porn and many pornstars have spoken out about how difficult it can be to make a considerable amount of money, or see residual payments for their content. Take Mia Khalifa, who spoke out in 2020 about how she was only paid a total of AUD $17,456 for the three months she was in the adult industry, despite being ranked as the second-most searched name on Pornhub.



Anyway, that’s my own personal rant done but I’d like it on the record that I’m not sad, just disappointed that he tarnished Metro Station’s reputation.

