If your TikTok algorithm is anything like mine, you would’ve seen the countless videos dissecting the rumours that Miley Cyrus made Kendall Jenner cry. While I was living for the tea during my morning scroll on the can, it turns out that it’s probably fake news. Bummer!

In case you missed it, TikTok and Twitter have come alive with a rumour that Miley Cyrus made Kendall Jenner cry at the Versace fashion show in Los Angeles. Apparently, she didn’t like the way Kendall and her buddywere being mean girls towardsand wanted to call them out. Oooft.

Allegedly, Miley promised to finish the take down of the mean girls at an afterparty for the Oscars. I don’t know about you but I’d be fkn legging it if I knew Miley was coming for me. She seems like the type of girlie that isn’t afraid of confrontation whereas I am completely terrified.

As usual, our favourite drama-riddled star, Selena, kind of leaned in to the drama.

Not long after the rumour went viral, she posted a selfie, tagged Miley and captioned the pic “Violet chemistry” which is a song from Miley’s new album Endless Summer Vacation. Immediately, fans began to suspect that the post was connected to the Kendall v Miley goss.

The thing is, sources can’t seem to trace the origins of the rumour.

But thankfully, very well connected gossip queen Deuxmoi has come to the rescue. After being inundated with messages about the alleged incident, she decided to do some digging.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Deux U, she revealed sought out the truth by reaching out to an insider contact who attended the party. They were very quick to assert that this rumour is probably bullshit.

“I was there and I didn’t see that,” the source responded.

“I don’t think I even saw them around each other. I don’t think Miley cares to associate with that group.”



Well, there you have it folks. Unless it happened in a bathroom or behind a velvet curtain, let’s go forth assuming this incident didn’t really occur.

Please resume discussing the Selena v Hailey drama as per usual.