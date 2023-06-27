J-Law Breaks Her Silence On Supposedly Being The Inspo Behind ‘Flowers’ & The Tea Is Piping Hot

Jennifer Lawrence has set the record straight on rumours that she had a fling with Hunger Games co-star Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus, hence why she apparently referenced the actress in the video clip for her new anti-Hemsworth bop, “Flowers”.

Appearing on spicy late night show Watch What Happens Live, host and Real Housewives king Andy Cohen asked the actress if the rumours are true that she got Liam.

“Not true,” she responded. “Total rumour.”

She then admitted that while she and Hemsworth did “kiss one time” offscreen, it was “years after” Miley and Liam had split (the first time).

ICYMI: After Cyrus dropped the vid, fans descended like hawks and found supposed evidence of her former boo, Liam Hemsworth, cheating on her with Jennifer Lawrence.

If you’ve been living under a rock, J-Law and The Worst Hemsworth confirmed that they macked on when the cameras weren’t rolling.

On a 2015 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, J-Law confirmed that the two of them had made out off-screen. “Have you two ever kissed when the cameras weren’t rolling?” Cohen asked.

“Liam’s real hot. What would you have done?”, J-Law replied before finally admitting, “Yeah, I have.”

If you don’t have a timeline handy, Hemsworth is still meant to be dating Miley at this point. Scandalous!!!

Almost eight years later, our queen Miley — the MVP of turning petty into an art form — has appeared to directly reference the Gale/Katniss cheating scandal.

At The Hunger Games premiere back in 2012, J-Law sported a gold floor-length gown with cutouts in the back and side.

In the Flowers video clip, Cyrus also wears a floor-length gold dress with a prominent cut-out. Not only that, but Cyrus sports the same up-do as Lawrence did that very night. Case closed.

For many, this is proof that Miley is insinuating that ratbag and 100% certified dirty dog, Liam Hemsworth cheated on her with J-Law.

It joins a slew of other Easter eggs that Cyrus has hinted at in her video clip, including:

Releasing the break-up anthem on Liam Hemsworth’s birthday, January 13.

Wearing a black suit in the clip. Many believe this to be the same suit Hemsworth wore to the Avengers: Endgame premiere, where he asked her to “behave for once” after she pretended to lick him.

The chorus flips Bruno Mars ‘ “When I Was Your Man”, referring to the song Hemsworth dedicated to her at their wedding.

Cyrus allegedly filmed the entire video clip in the same house Hemsworth used to cheat on her with "14 women".

But some people aren’t buying it, including the notorious celeb gossip account Deuxmoi, who hinted that she’s wearing the iconic 1991 YSL dress purely as a fashion statement (and because it’s worth over $50,000 USD!).

While we haven’t really had many of these theories confirmed, consider us still in denial. In our eyes, Miss Cyrus is giving us carefully considered clues as to how everything went down and mate, we’re gobbling it up like paranoid conspiracy theorists.