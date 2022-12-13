Fans of The White Lotus, listen up. It’s time we spoke about Portia (Haley Lu Richardson). I’ve seen way too much discussion online about how she’s “annoying” or “dresses badly”, but I’m here to defend her. In my opinion, she’s one of the best characters on the show.

I know, I know, it’s a pretty hot take. Most people make hating Portia (or her tacky wardrobe) their identity when discussing The White Lotus Season Two. An even hotter take, and I mean no offence when I say this, is that it’s giving a lack of media literacy.

What I mean by this argument is that Portia is but a vessel for a wider discussion about privilege, Gen Z and the mind-numbing effects of being hyper-online. Her character has been masterfully crafted to represent the younger generation to a tee — so much so that it’s uncomfortable.

That’s probably why so many find her hard to watch: she lacks direction, she barely has independent thoughts and she doesn’t appreciate the beauty of Sicily that surrounds her. If you’ve ever met a TikToker in real life this behaviour wouldn’t be so jarring to you.

People who spend so much time presenting a perfectly curated persona online often forget what it means to appreciate the world around them and live in the moment — they lack personal style because they’re constantly chasing the trends — they’re often a lot more subdued when they go off-script and off-camera.

“I would challenge people to find some sort of understanding for her,” Haley Lu Richardson told W Magazine in an interview.

“And also, if they can’t — ask themselves why they despise her so much.

“Is it because they know someone like her and that makes them uncomfortable? Is it because they have similarities and that makes them uncomfortable? I think that’s what this show is all about: making people reflect on their own lives.”

Portia’s wardrobe is purposefully curated

Portia’s wardrobe is probably my favourite thing about her. I didn’t even realise people disliked it until I saw a bunch of discourse and memes online.

The White Lotus finale counts as a happy ending bc Portia left all her clothes behind — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) December 12, 2022

which feud was more violent: cam v. ethan or portia v. the aesthetics of beauty ? pic.twitter.com/pO37EElfZ6 — alex (@alex_abads) December 12, 2022

Her clothes are jarring, colourful and thrifted — something you wouldn’t be too hard-pressed to find in Sydney’s Newtown or Melbourne’s Brunswick. She flits from wearing the most spectacular zebra-print swimsuit you’ve ever seen to a gorgeous dinner dress, and nothing could be more perfect.

This lack of cohesion and direction between all of her clothes exemplifies the “jack of all trades, master of none” approach to fashion that so many young adults take. She mixes tacky Instagram brands with overly-bright colours — everyone knows this girl, and that’s why I love it.

me fighting for my life in the groupchat trying to defend portia’s outfits pic.twitter.com/NfidupE39e — gort (@gortstryna) December 12, 2022

“Portia is consumed by TikTok and ‘the discourse’, so we thought it would make sense that she is trying hard and that she follows the mishmash trends,” said Richardson.

“She makes bad choices and is lost, doing a random job, so whenever we got her dressed, we tried to tell this story in the clothes, too.”

Costume designer Alex Bovaird achieved this goal with FLYING colours.

Portia’s choices in the last ep are understandable AF

Another criticism of Portia is that she “does nothing but complain” all season and when Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) needs her most, she doesn’t do anything.

I mean really, put yourself in her shoes. She’s realised she’s far away from her hotel in a foreign country with someone who could potentially kill her, what is she supposed to do?

it's so funny to me that Portia was trying to "blend in" and stay hidden in case the bad guys were looking for her, but her disguise was…massive sunglasses and a colorful scarf on top of her hat? not an ounce of common sense in her brain!#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/6wH0okGC4n — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 12, 2022

Her British boy toy specifically told her not to go back to the hotel otherwise things could get messy, what on Earth could she do against a cabal of wicked gays and their mafia connections? I too would be heading to the airport and wearing a tacky disguise out of fear. I would also be getting Albie’s number so I could leave with at least some semblance of accomplishment.

Portia’s choices are driven by an overwhelming sense of helplessness. She’s felt this way throughout the entire show — the only difference is the last episode is the first time she’s in actual, visible danger. The feeling of not having control over your own life is something Portia can navigate easily. In the final situation, she just does what she always has — listens to obscure commands, puts her head down and gets on with it.

It’s why she never walked away from her boss when she was making wild demands and also why she never jumped out of the car to escape. It’s what most young people would do in these situations. In the end, she left with her life, so I guess it worked.

Ultimately I think Portia nails the idea that young adults can be dissatisfied with their lives and lack direction while also being spoilt for choice.

This feeling really encapsulates what it’s like being in your 20s. You could be in the most beautiful place on Earth and still feel empty inside. Fun little flings excite you, your boss drives you mad, you have a wardrobe of stunning individual pieces but none of it is really cohesive. Portia isn’t the guide on how to navigate your 20s, she’s the mirror.

if you still think your 20s are the best decade of your life, I urge you to watch The White Lotus and notice how little fun Portia and Albie are having. An accurate portrayal. pic.twitter.com/USa8qbmkcl — Lane Moore🎃NYC 12/1 (@hellolanemoore) December 8, 2022

I don’t want to see any more hate for Portia online. Think about the character and why you dislike her before you start criticising her.

If you still see the character and think her “annoying” traits go beyond what the show intended to portray, I guess you have to work that one out for yourself.

At its core the show was giving you a young woman who was lost, confused and finding herself overseas, so why did that bother you so much?