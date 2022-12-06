Thanks to the genius mind of Mike White we have The White Lotus, a dark-comedy set in locations you can’t even afford to see in your dreams. Burdened with the gorgeousness and intrigue of this dark-comedy meets reverse-murder-mystery, we the people can’t help but speculate how this delicious hellfire is going to end.

In case you weren’t aware, The White Lotus has a knack for beginning with a dead body and then going back in time to show the events leading to the mysterious murder. Season two is currently airing.

Every character on the show is usually a rich asshole with a deep and complex psyche and, when one of them clashes with the other, it makes for some of the best dialogue on television. The best part of watching it though is trying to gather clues as to who could be dead by the end of it all.

So here are some wild internet theories on how The White Lotus season two might end next week. Heavy spoilers ahead.

Daphne Is The Killer

I’m not sure how much I believe this theory but some folks reckon Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) is the mastermind behind all of those bodies floating in the ocean.

A woman getting revenge on her cheating partner is the name of the game this season and we’re constantly reminded of this by those creepy statues linked to Italian myths of a scorned lover.

We know Daphne (who has defs been cheated on this season) finds the dead body floating in the ocean, but I don’t think she’ll end up murdering the three people she came on holiday with. She’s too smart to get her hands dirty, I reckon.

Tanya’s Dream Will Come True

It’s a huge callback, but remember how in episode one Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) said that she saw Greg (Jon Gries) “dead” with “shark eyes”? She also said she was surrounded by a heap of effeminate men.

We now know that Greg is working with Quentin (Tom Hollander) and the gay mafia in some capacity, so that explains all the effeminate men around her. The shark eyes might be caused by some kind of rage after he finds out Tanya cheated on him.

Or, maybe it’s just an allusion to the fact he’ll be floating in the water and sleeping with the fishes.

Either way, some shit is about to go DOWN with the gays — especially now that we know Quentin was filming Tanya sleeping with that hot Italian stallion. Messy!!

But is it too obvious if it ends this way? We shall see.

The Master Key Plays A Huge Part

This theory came from the White Lotus Reddit page. Picture this: Mia (Beatrice Grannò) has Valentina’s (Sabrina Impacciatore) master key to the hotel, right?

What if Mia and Lucia (Simona Tabasco) are working with that mafia kingpin on the down low and use the key to steal from people’s rooms?

The first person on their to-steal-from list has to be Cameron (Theo James) who still hasn’t paid them for their services. But what if they accidentally go into Ethan’s (Will Sharpe) room instead? Then Harper (Audrey Plaza) catches the hookers in her room and kills them?

Hell, Daphne or Cam could kill the lot of them. All I know is Mia having the master key will pay off big time for her, but she may just end up dead.

Portia Saves The Day

Okay, so we know that Tanya is in trouble, surrounded by gays and mafia men with guns in their bags. Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) is pretty far from her but what if she senses danger and reaches Tanya right in time to save her life?

The two women could commit the perfect manslaughter in self-defence. A totally possible theory.

Again though I don’t think this is very plausible — it’s incredibly obvious for the show to have an ending like that. Let us not forget that season one’s murder happened because Shane (Jake Lacy) accidentally stabs Armond (Murray Bartlett) after the latter broke into his room and shit in his luggage. Who could have seen that coming?

Then again I have a feeling Love Island UK contestant Jack (Leo Woodall) is trying to keep Portia away from all of the conniving gays for a reason.

Albie Goes A Bit Too Far

One of the big themes from this season of White Lotus is toxic masculinity, but Albie (Adam DiMarco) tries so hard to be the “good guy” that it may just backfire.

With his enormous saviour complex, Albie could find himself trying to “save” Lucia from mafia kingpin Alessio without realising that they’re actually working in cahoots with each other.

Let’s not forget that we saw Alessio in episode one and Lucia promised to call him later. The convo didn’t seem too intense, but then again she didn’t owe him money at this point.

Accidents Happen

At the end of the day, someone could always just fall off a cliff. Would make sense why their body washed up on the shore.