Get ready to see your boyfriend Paul Mescal in another Stan series, a four-part psychological thriller called The Deceived.

The hotly anticipated series follows English student Ophelia, played by Emily Reid (Belgravia, Curfew), who falls for her married lecturer. Tsk tsk.

Emmett J. Scanlan (Gangs of London, Peaky Blinders, Butterfly, The Fall) plays charismatic English lecturer Dr Michael Callaghan; Catherine Walker (Shetland, Versailles) plays his wife Roisin, a successful, award-winning fiction writer; Eleanor Methven (Little Women) plays Roisin’s mama Mary Mulvery; Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Derry Girls) is Michael’s father Hugh fighting dementia; Shelley Conn (Liar) plays Roisin’s best friend Ruth; Dempsey Bovell (Patrick Melrose) plays Matthew, Michael’s mate, and ya boi Paul Mescal (Normal People) is Sean McKeough, a local builder who becomes Ophelia’s confidante.

Suss out the trailer here.

The Deceived premieres 4 August only on Stan, same day as the U.K. – with new episodes weekly.