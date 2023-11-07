A Brand Spankin’ New Bachelors Trailer Is Here & It’s Like A Sexy Bogan Bridgerton 

Clutch your finest goon bag and a wheel of brie ‘cos Channel Ten has dropped the trailer to this year’s The Bachelors alongside a release date.

On Tuesday night, which was the same night as The Masked Singer grand finale, the network finally dropped some news about the chaotically evil (sometimes good, I guess?) reality TV dating show known as The Bachelors. It’s truly out with the old and in with the new for the big bosses at Channel Ten, isn’t it?

In the hot new trailer – which was giving major Bridgerton if it were bogan vibes – we meet the “three dashing suitors” Wesley Senna Cortes, Ben Waddell and Luke Bateman who are on their quest to find love and yaddah yaddah yaddah.



“Dear followers… the most romantic season of The Bachelors is upon us,” the caption reads… I swear every year is the “most romantic” season ever.

We’ve yet to hear anything about the contestants who will be vying for the heart of these three blokes, but judging by the trailer it looks like we got a decent variety.

The drama on the other hand… YIKES. It looks like we could possibly be getting another couple swap, similar to the first batch of The Bachelors where Jasmine rejected Jed McIntosh‘s rose and accepted Thomas Malucelli‘s instead in a shocking rose ceremony.

It also seems like one of the Bachies could be hiding a secret and it looks like one of the gals could be getting hurt?

For The Bachelors? I hope not.

(Image source: Instagram / @thebachelorau) (Image source: Instragram / @thebachelorau)

Maybe they should’ve swapped out “most romantic” for “most dramatic”.

The good news is we can expect this season sooner than we first thought. According to the trailer, The Bachelors will be premiering on December 3. Only a month away, my friends!



So far there has been a pretty mixed response to the trailer in the comments. While some fans are excited at another season featuring three suitors and a garden’s worth of rose-related drama, others are calling for the network to bring back the old format.

As an eternal optimist, I think this season looks promising. After all, the old format was getting old fast. If the network wanted to compete with other reality juggernauts like Married At First Sight, they had to add some ~spice~ back into the show. And judging by this juicy little trailer, it seems like they’ve done just that.

If waiting a month for a new season of The Bachelors is a bit much, you can take a walk down memory lane by watching the 2022 season starring Felix Von Hofe, Thomas Malucelli and Jed McIntosh.



Good stuff all round!!!!