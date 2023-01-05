The Bachelors 2023 is almost here and I, for one, cannot wait to see the chaos which will ensue from three blokes gallivanting around a Gold Coast mansion in search of fame love. And now they’ll do it with a Survivor-style twist, according to the show’s executive producer.

I have never watched Survivor but something tells me it’s not a show that marries well with The Bachelors. The three bachies Felix Von Hofe, Thomas Malucelli and Jed McIntosh don’t strike me as cargo short and puka shell necklace people.

In saying that, I would welcome a twist on the classic rose ceremony whereby all the girls are given torches and when they’re dumped from the mansion, the bloke snuffs out her torch (not a euphemism). That would be quite excellent viewing.

But alas, I digress. Executive producer Tim Ali spilled the flint-flavoured beans in a recent interview with Mediaweek.

“We’ve introduced almost a bit of a tribal council feel at the rose ceremonies,” he said.

“Osher [Günsberg] holds court in a new open forum discussion with all the ladies in the house, giving them a chance to get anything off their chest they feel that they need to.

“It encourages conversation and it’s given us some drama too, which is nice!”

This is going to be pandemonium. There will be tears, girls fanning their faces with their hands as they walk away from the camera saying “GETTHEFUCKOUTTAMYFACE” and some sort of C-banger scandal, which Osher will be forced to mediate. I am already screaming.

I also know for a fact that the thoughts and feelings seminars will get spicy ‘cos our bland dazzling array of bachelors are allowed to root this season.

I will bet my bottom dollar that, at one point, a dude will bonk a girl and then decide not to give her a rose because their “chemistry” isn’t quite there. If this does not happen, as God as my witness, I will eat my hat.

Survivoresque antics aside, Ali also said in the interview that it was important to “find three different guys from very different backgrounds” for The Bachelors.

“We wanted to give the ladies of this season a choice, and I think that’s the biggest difference in the series — if you don’t connect with one of our bachelors, it doesn’t mean that your search for love is over,” he said.

“We were really trying to mimic the dating world in real life. For us it was about getting three men from very different backgrounds, different age brackets, from different walks of life, with different values, from very different careers, with very different passions, to give a really broad range of choices for the ladies.”

New drinking game just dropped! Take a shot every time this bloke says “different”, which apparently now means “three white dudes I randomised on The Sims“. The gals will truly be spoiled for choice.

The Bachelors x Survivor is set to land on Channel 10 on January 9, 2023.