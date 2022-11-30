Changes to The Bachelor rules will specifically allow contestants to have some privacy to, ahem, get their fuck on are in for the new season. Apparently, it changes up the game so much that the three bachelors looking for love have called it the “steamiest season ever”.

Per news.com.au, bachies Jed McIntosh, Felix Von Hofe and Thomas Malucelli delved into whether they were allowed to root before they regretfully boot those looking for a rose in a new interview with Kyle Sandilands and ex-Bachelor gal Brittany Hockley.

McIntosh let slip that they have “the option” to take things further with the women after their allocated dates, which he labelled as “hanging out”. God, as if that isn’t the vaguest casual dating term you’ve ever heard.

“Obviously these days there’s a consent chat that happens, so if you’re still in the mood after a 40-minute chat of you know ‘are both parties willing’…” he said.

Hockling was clearly taken aback by this rule change and noted that things were very different in her season with Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins.

“This is very new to the franchise, very new to me,” she said.

“You’re not even left alone on previous seasons. You could not even do anything if you tried.”

It’s incredible that root rats have been able to survive previous seasons considering this is a new rule change — possibly to lure more viewers in for next year’s Bachelor run. Lord knows we’re all pretty fatigued with reality dating shows so bringing in an element of the long-lost Big Brother Uncut energy might just work.

Honestly though, how did Ciarran Stott manage to withstand multiple appearances in the extended Bachelor universe without being able to get some alone time with the ladies? Maybe he should try out Survivor next with that kind of stamina.

The Bachelors in all its apparently-steamy glory is set to land on Channel 10 on January 9, 2023.