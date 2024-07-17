FBoy Island’s Krystal Thomas Throws Shade At Her Bachelors Past: ‘Lucky Escape’

If Krystal Thomas from FBoy Island 2024 is giving you major déjá vu vibes, you might remember her from Season 10 of The Bachelors. As she begins her new reality TV quest for love, the UK baddie has since reflected on her Bachie experience, and let’s just say she (and the rest of the nation) were relieved when she didn’t cop the final rose.

For folks who are not in the know, FBoy Island is a breath of fresh air when it comes to reality TV dating shows.

The premise follows three women who are on a quest to find true love. But before they ride away into the sunset with their boo-thangs, they must navigate a villa packed with blokes who could be “Nice Guys” — who are genuinely there for love — or “Fboys” who are only on the show for the cash prize and the fame that comes with reality TV.

In an exciting Season Two twist, one of the three beautiful women who will be staunching the boys for love and hard truths will be Krystal Thomas.

If you’re sitting thinking “where the hell have I seen her before”, well you might’ve caught the 28-year-old on The Bachelors — you know, that one Bachelor season where they decided to add three dudes into the mix.

When was Fboy Island’s Krystal on The Bachelors?

Krystal’s reality TV humble beginnings began in 2023 when she was vying for the heart of former pro basketballer Felix Van Hofe, who was dubbed one of the horniest Bachies in history.

To give you a quick spiel of Krystal’s time on The Bachelors, the Queensland-based model was eliminated in Episode 10 when Felix picked Jess over her.

And if you want the quick tea on Jess, she copped a bunch of shit from viewers after she revealed she was in a polyamorous relationship while on The Bachelors. Definitely a wild run!

Anyways, reflecting on her Bachelors journey, Krystal said she was “glad” she didn’t end up with Felix.

“I’m glad I didn’t end up with him,” Krystal told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

“Lucky escape!”

Fellow FBoy Island star Ally Woodfall chimed in, assuring Krystal that she’d “dodged a bullet” being eliminated from The Bachelor mansion — or in Season 10’s case, penthouse.

Prior to the major shade, Krystal told 10Play that Felix “was a dick and did some fuckboy moves” following her brutal elimination.

If anything, Krystal’s experience in The Bachelors makes her the perfect candidate for FBoy ISland. She’s dealt with one that was handing out the roses, and now she’s the one with the power to dump.

It’s what this UK gem deserves!!!