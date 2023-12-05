The Bachelors Recap: Holly’s Reaction To The Super Secret Letter Is Low-Key Relatable AF

Buckle up, folks! It’s time for another The Bachelors recap, where you can catch up on the chaos while I cringe at the content. So much fun.

As this is a recap article, there will be spoilers. You have been warned.

We’ve somehow made it to Episode Three of this year’s season. If you’ve missed last night’s episode — or you’re just waiting for me to cook my brain with reality TV and relay it back to you via these recaps — here are a few things you’ll need to know for this episode. Holly, who has feelings for both Ben and Wes, got a secret letter from Wes after last night’s rose ceremony. There’s a love triangle between Ben, Luke and Ellie. Wes reveals he’s a virgin. Ben sucks at opening up to the girls, and Osher Günsberg still carries the show.

Copy all that? Good. Lets gauuuur!

Me trying to watch and recap The Bachelors in one go.

We begin our Bogan Bridgerton (I will continue to say this throughout the whole season) with a dramatic sequence of the Bachies. Our curly-headed stud, Ben, reflected on how he’s struggling to open up to the girls. Luke talked about how he’s keen to make the most of his experience on The Bachelors and Wes revisited his big V-bomb, which he let loose in last night’s episode.

After we caught a glimpse of how the boys are holding up post Episode Two, The Bachelors Gods take us to the Mansion where a bunch of the contestants were wondering how Holly was doing after she seemed emotional over last night’s rose ceremony, where she received the last rose and booted out Angie.

Holly confessed to another gal she does have feelings for Ben despite accepting the final rose from Wes. She also continued to say she doesn’t feel v. compatible with Wes. As Lisa said last night, “Dramaaaaaaa”.

FINALLY, Holly reveals what the secret note said.

When his handwriting gives me the ICK.

To give you the TL;DR: Wes wrote that he would like to get to know her more and “loved hearing all about her passions and life journey” when they first met back in Episode One, AKA the Bogan Bachelors ball.

Although the letter was very cute and romantical, the last line — which was “coming up with a plan on how we can change the world together” — sounded like a bloody villain plot.

He even does the evil hand rubbing!!!

After reading the super secret letter, Holly said it made her feel like she was in a relationship with him and even described Wes’ act as a form of “love bombing”. Fucking yikes.

Things get even more awkward when the Bachies crashed the mansion, and Wes asked Holly if she read the letter. In a confessional, Holly said the letter made her feel differently about Wes and will eventually tell him that she doesn’t feel a connection with our Brazilian-born babe.

In a bittersweet move, Holly was asked to go on a one-on-one date with Wes, to which she agreed with a smile. I’m sensing some heartbreak in three…two…one….

He has no clue OMG.

Ben asked the goddess known as McKenna for his special date, and honestly, they make such a banging couple. All the best to those two. If this was Love Island, I would root for them. Something about the curls, me thinks.

Luke is the only one absent from the impromptu Bachie rendezvous, but we soon find out that our lumberjack hottie was prepping for his one-on-one date with Tabitha, which was horse riding.

Can I say that Luke truly has my heart this season? Humorous, adventurous and a former NRL player? Deliver me to him in the express post, please.

On this episode of Saddle Club…

For the next date, our eyes were blessed with the sight of McKenna and Ben at Luna Park (Melbourne’s Version).

This time around, Ben seemed to be more comfortable in his chats with McKenna. However, he’s still worried that his nerves will keep him “in a loop of first dates”.

Kinda like the ride they were on.

Hold on for the ~rizz ride~ McKenna.

Shoot, now we’re back to Holly and Wes.

Ever since the letter antics, I’ve just been given the ick from both parties—the ickening, as I would like to label it.

Wes decided to be romantic by taking her out dancing as she was his first dance at the inaugural Bogan Bachie Ball. It would be so sweet if she had felt the same connection he had for her.

It’s honestly so hard watching their confessionals because Wes was visibly excited for this date, whereas Holly was stressing about confessing her true feelings.

Wes and Holly’s date is awkward as fuck because Holly is understandably not into the vibes. Thankfully, things are cut short after she requested a break from doing the samba with the sweet, sweet Bachie boy.

Finally, Holly bit the bullet and told Wes about her true feelings about the letter.

In the difficult conversation, Holly said the letter was “too fast” and that there was no spark between her and Wes.

Our Brazlian-born Bachie took the heart-shattering news with grace and thanked Holly for her honesty. We love a healthy and mature chat, it’s so rare on reality TV dating shows.

Siri, play “Marvin’s Room” by Drake.

After that exchange, our view is brought to McKenna and Ben’s date. The pair are now at a fancy schmancy pub, following a day of adrenaline at Luna Park. OMG, that sounded so commercial, LOL but anyways…

The pair seemed to bond over being nervous on first dates. McKenna opened up about how her parent’s relationship impacted how she communicates which prompted Ben to open up about his ex.

We love that Ben is finally being candid with one of the contestants!!! It’s like watching a kiddo finally ride a bike without the training wheels.

Send everyone home, these two are farkin’ cute!

Ding, ding, dingggggg! It’s time for a group date, and the gals and guys are gonna be hitting some balls at Melbourne Olympic Park’s tennis court.

Honestly, I would only join The Bachelors for the fun dates. And maybe for Luke. Or Ben. Or Wes.

Isn’t this a Backstreet Boys music video?

Naturally, the boys asked each other how their dates went and Wes revealed that he was dumped by Holly.

But just like a tennis ball, Wes has bounced back because he’s ready to show off his topspin on this group date. You go, Glen Coco!

This time, the girls weren’t divided into groups — also where TF is Osher??? — so balls are flying left, right and centre.

Giving me PDHPE prac class flashbacks.

During the group date, Luke pulled Lana for a chat. The pair seemed to make a connection via their love for cooking. Surprisingly, Luke claimed he makes a mean Laksa and Masaman curry. Okay, so he’s humourous, adventurous, a former NFL player and can cook Thai? Channel Ten where was my invitation for this season?

Lana and Luke also had a very deep moment in their convo after she revealed she’s co-parenting with an ex. Luke shared with Lana that he was raised by a single parent, allowing him to appreciate the strength of Lana as a mother.

Holly makes it clear that she’s on a mission to talk to Ben, but unfortunately, he’s having a chat with another gal, making things hard for Holly.

Wes was floating like a butterfly before he pulled Nella for a chat. During this conversation, Nella revealed she shares a son with her ex and spoke about her faith in God, which is something Wes values.

Nella, if you’re reading this, drop the hair care routine!!!

The pair continued to bond over their religious experiences, with Wes describing their chat as “refreshing”.

Things are looking up for our sweet, sweet boy!

He really said, “Thank you, Jesus”.

After waiting, and waiting, and waiting, Holly *finally* got one-on-one time with Ben.

The Bachie and Holly connected through their aim to promote environmental sustainability. Who said reality TV was just mush? Environmental sustainability is super important.

Environmental sustainability activism rules!

Things seemed to be smooth sailing for Holly, but unfortunately, a roadblock appeared when Ben mentioned he was interested in starting a family, but she does not see kids or marriage in her future.

Oh, honey, I think it might be time to get back on the apps but kudos for trying!

It’s Osher time rose ceremony time!

Osher, where have you been loca?

To cut to the chase, Madison was the last gal to receive a rose meaning Holly was booted from the Mansion. So sad to see this queen go, but at least she was honest about her intentions on The Bachelors.

Unfortunately, it looks like shit is gonna be hitting the fan in Episode Four as one of the contestants seems to be snitching to Ben about something, which is then relayed to Wes.

YES, YES BRING THE DRAMA.

It’s hinted that the drama will involve Wes and Brea — one of his front runners — during the next rose ceremony AND it looks like one of the Bachies will be returning a rose to its vase.

You know the tea is hot when Lisa pulls a face like this:

Okay, eyeliner, pop off!

That’s all for now, folks! I bid you a good day with a video of The Bachelors playing Yuck or Yum with PEDESTRIAN.TV.

Catch The Bachelors on Channel Ten at 7.30pm Sunday to Wednesday. You can also stream it on 10Play.