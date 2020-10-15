Thanks for signing up!

Usually there are a few awkward moments in every Bachelorette episode. In this one, the whole damn thing was one long, drawn-out awkward moment.

The only saving grace was watching Elly and Becky eviscerate Pascal for being a misogynistic prick, but let’s save the best ’til last.

First things first: That Harbour Bridge date Becky and Pete went on would be cool… if they weren’t obliged to awkwardly dance together, one metre in front of a singer at the very top of the structure.

Not sure who came up with this date idea but it’s… strange. A typical date on The Bachelorette, then.

OK THIS IS OFFICIALLY THE MOST AWKWARD THING I’VE EVER SEEN SEND HELP#BacheloretteAU — Georgia Love (@GeorgieALove) October 15, 2020

This is what covid has done to live music in this country #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/dEW3JiydGh — Niccy T (@NicReality) October 15, 2020

This scene was heavily edited with additional background music and it was still the most awkward thing I’ve ever seen on network television #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/dEW3JiydGh — Niccy T (@NicReality) October 15, 2020

I think Vakoo said it better than we ever could.#BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/9coYCbZDOo — So Dramatic! Podcast (@sodramaticpod) October 15, 2020

Ah yes – the awkward solo performer, solo performing while two people listen. Don't forget we once had @JamesBlunt do this as well. #BacheloretteAU — Osher Günsberg (@oshergunsberg) October 15, 2020

Becky saying the name of that random singer on the bridge in her night time interview like she knew her all the time… #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/L1EBvhvwca — Niccy T (@NicReality) October 15, 2020

Elly’s pool date with Pete was cute and steamy in the most literal sense, but also awkward in it’s own way.

that scene looked straight out of a porno, jesus christ channel ten calm down #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/Seb0e1rYeR — alysha / juliette fan account (@intosneedy) October 15, 2020

Imagine Becky in her room looking out the window watching her sister getting steamy in the pool with the guy that loves trackies and uggs #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/wak8XeBLk0 — Jack ✨ (@JackParwata) October 15, 2020

The awkwardness didn’t stop outside the dates, either.

In fact all throughout this episode of The Bachelor we had awkward moment after awkward moment.

Elly declaring all of her dates the best she ever had is really hammering it home to the astrophysicist #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/1J4XsS1F3C — Ben Shute (@Ben_Shute) October 15, 2020

Coming soon, the first ever Bachie Boy Band. #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/ZLpMurQnjy — Emily Tammes (@EmilyTammes) October 15, 2020

And now, for the absolute highlight of this strange evening.

Just to be clear, this was only awkward for that dickhead Pascal. For Elly, Becky and the rest of us, it was a moment of sweet, sweet justice.

Let’s reminisce about watching that boy squirm on national television.

im sorry but this secretary walk across the grass was the best moment of any bachelorette season it sent me through the floor #bacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/YfgWTmk0Ja — ☾madeleine⁰⁰ (@idgimaddy) October 15, 2020

Amazing how a meme can apply to a specific situation but also an entire franchise #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/uWBo80Lptw — bethany ???? (@bmj_br) October 15, 2020

Every time we get our hopes up #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/BOwMgVwppG — Bach Chat Podcast (@BachChatPodcast) October 15, 2020

Did anyone else find the way Pascal said "this conversation surprises me" to be absolutely terrifying?!#BacheloretteAU — Rose Callaghan (Friendship Rose podcast!!) (@operation_rosie) October 15, 2020

“Comments like that do not impede on our self worth” after old m8 says they could’ve picked “hotter chicks” is what we NEED TO HEAR ELLY YAAAAASSSS #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/Hal8DOnVCG — Nat Sinclair (@nat_sinclair93) October 15, 2020

The boys pretending not to watch Pascal get sent home like ????#BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/mEdnQ9zueM — Kyra Rayne (@Kyraraynne) October 15, 2020

The awkwardness was worth it just for that moment.

Good fkn riddance.