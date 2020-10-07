The Bachelorette kicked off tonight and the selection of boys for sisters Elly and Becky Miles is very much a mixed bag of charm, gimmicks, and a tetchy dude with a Cupid bow, for some reason.

Of course, first impressions are just that. There’s always room for these boys to grow throughout the series.

However none of that stopped us from judging them as soon as they each got out of the limo. After all, it’s probably what Elly and Becky were doing, too.

So without further ado, let us begin judging each and every boy to walk down that red carpet.

Sometimes your best asset is your smile. But that’s not always the case.

why does this man look like he is screaming internally #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/DzC9721r5j — Bachelor of Hearts Podcast ???? (@BOHpod) October 7, 2020

When reception tries to transfer a customer call to me at 4:58pm #bacheloretteau pic.twitter.com/xbwMTJXKEk — bethany ???? (@bmj_br) October 7, 2020

And what was up with those weird costumes? Is it a prerequisite for being on The Bachelorette? Not sure if they all worked, tbh.

When you order it online vs when it arrives #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/JWPFyhYrdo — Tas Mavridis (@TasMavridis) October 7, 2020

For some of them, we were even deprived of a backstory.

Sorry but you can't just introduce some random steampunk guy and not give him screentime so he can explain himself#BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/2bM9iUjudm — Rose Callaghan (Friendship Rose podcast!!) (@operation_rosie) October 7, 2020

Omg we just missed out on some serious trainwreck gold there. Masquerade, red striped coat, steampunk hat, cricket blazer and Cupid. What is happening!!!!!!???!!!! #bacheloretteau pic.twitter.com/AMayYRSfxR — Georgina Bayly (@Georginabayly1) October 7, 2020

It wasn’t just us judging the boys, either.

Cupid Boy: ‘WHAT DO YOU MEAN GROWN WOMAN AREN’T IMPRESSED BY DUMB GIMMICKS???’ ???? #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/T2uvPh94sE — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) October 7, 2020

It turned out some of us had seen Harry before, on House Rules, in fact.

My friend pointed out Harry was the man baby on House Rules with his wife a few years ago #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/XRmILLKKZs — Annie Papas (@anniepapas) October 7, 2020

And for the sisters, there was another familiar face on The Bachelorette – Joe apparently had a fling with Elly many moons ago, which meant he was off limits for Becky, who he also happened to know pretty well.

Anyway, all of these boys said the same thing, and tbh, enough!

Did we not have enough outdoors and fishing adventures with Locky? Can't we just have a "I like watching you drink 7 wines and cry to Taylor Swift's new album" guy?#BacheloretteAU — So Dramatic! Podcast (@sodramaticpod) October 7, 2020

How cute was that moment the sisters spent stargazing with Saj on the rug? Dunno how he didn’t manage to snag that first date.

Elly and Becky choosing Harry and not Saj imo is a good indicator of how boring this season is ramping up to be #bacheloretteau — wah???? (@snyyrf) October 7, 2020

AB was all of us one this episode was over with.

Me leaving work in March after our office shut down thinking that covid would just be a fun holiday #BacheloretteAU pic.twitter.com/Ro0jI2Rpx5 — Niccy T (@NicReality) October 7, 2020

Shame he bailed during the rose ceremony, though. The Bachelorette won’t be the same without those backflips.