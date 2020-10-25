The bad news is that sweet Rock Boy Adam Todd has been papped in Perth apparently looking extremely single. The good news is that he’s probably still available.

On the So Dramatic! podcast this week, a listener wrote in to say they spied Adam out and about without Elly Miles.

“Hey, I saw Adam at Hot Dub Time Machine in Perth on Saturday,” the listener said.

“All I can say is that he 100% did not look like he was in a committed relationship.”

READ MORE Adam From The Bachelorette's Mates Are Roasting Him On Insta Like We Did To Nollsy In 2016

Not sure what that last point means, but one can assume the man was having a good time, to say the least.

Ok first of all… what the fuck? The fact there are parties going on in Perth is wild to this east cost writer.

Second of all… poor Adam. Our hunky geologist deserves so much better than to be find himself stray among the faces of forgettable singles in the streets of Perth.

“Elly must be smoking on set, too, [writer’s note: “too”? hmm…] because he is the biggest catch on the show in my eyes,”

“I would even go as far to say that he is Bachelor worthy.”

That’s a very good point to make, actually. If Adam does end up being a flop on this season, he might end up being a prime candidate for his own season of The Bachelor.

Sure, it might mean he doesn’t find love in the near future, but it would also mean that we get another few months of sweet Rock Boy for our viewing pleasure.

Either way, we need to find this man a partner who will appreciate his infinite knowledge of rocks, luscious head of hair, perfect smile and adorable shyness.

I’ll volunteer if noone else will.