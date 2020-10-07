Tonight’s the night, fam! The Bachelorette 2020 is kicking off and from what I’ve heard, it’s going to be a flaming hot mess.

The So Dramatic! podcast has already copped a heap of tea about the new season, including the fact that tonight’s premiere cocktail party is wiiiiild.

Apparently there’s a total of three walk-outs this season, the first one occurring on the first fkn night (ouch – that keen to get out, huh?).

The runaway dude is former Australia’s Got Talent contestant Ab and he enters the mansion in spectacular fashion, with a bunch of backflips, before reportedly backflipping out of the mansion on the same bloody night.

You’ll recognise Ab from the promos. (Credit: Ten)

According to the latest ep of the podcast, Ab wasn’t interested in either Elly or Becky Miles and he rejected the latter’s rose when she gave it to him.

An unnamed contestant claimed that Ab told the other bois, “I’m a rock star, these are not my girls. I’m not interested in either of them, they’re not up to my standard. If my mates saw me on this show with these two chicks, they’d be embarrassed for me.”

Then Becky went to give him a rose and he rejected it, saying “Sorry, I can’t accept this rose.” Then he backflipped out. Fuck me.

Apparently the producers didn’t know he was going to reject Becky and they started “freaking out” and asked him to come back.

So the girls go out and try to “change his mind and beg for him to stay,” but he “outright told them that he isn’t interested in them, he doesn’t see a future with them.”

But wait, there’s more goss.

Apparently there’s an incestuous love triangle right off the bat, as Becky is keen on a bloke named Harry, but he’s only keen on Elly, so he rejects the older sis.

But get this: “More drama unfolds when Elly finds out he’s actually 35, with a kid, and she’s no longer keen on him after finding this out.”

Here’s a peek at Harry’s mug.

And the final spot of tea spilled in the ep is that there’s a ‘yuge “blow-up” in tonight’s ep (the first of several explosive fights this season, apparently).

Some dude called James is jealous that some other dude called Damo got more time with the girls and it “ends with him staunching him and trying to fight him.”

And this is Damo / Damien.

Aaaaand that’s James.

An on-set source told the host that Damo was the first one to speak to the sisters, and some guys hadn’t even spoken to one of them yet. Becky grabbed him for a chat after he chatted to Elly, which pissed the other blokes off.

So they “confronted” Damo about it, and he was like, “What the fuck, I haven’t done anything wrong.”

Then James “staunched” him and things got so “heated” and “aggressive” that producers had to “step in and diffuse the situation.”

And so begins a long-running rivalry between the two that lasts a while, so it sounds like they’re basically this season’s Irena and Bella.

The Bachelorette kicks off on Ten tonight at 7:30 and I can’t fkn wait.