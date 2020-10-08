Last night’s Bachelorette 2020 premiere had the makings for an absolute ratings smash, right?

It had a Bachelorette Australia first (two Bachie babes, Elly and Becky Miles), there was a heap of tea indicating that the first ep was going to be a shit-show, and therefore worth tuning it, plus most people are trapped indoors right now and looking for spicy content to watch.

But apparently the premiere bombed in spectacular fashion, delivering the worst-ever launch figure for the network. Not just for The Bachelorette, but for the ENTIRE Ten network.

Mumbrella reports that Bachelorette 2020 drew an overnight metro audience of 628,000 viewers, which sounds like a lot, but apparently it ain’t.

In comparison, last year’s season starring Angie Kent drew in 716,000 metro viewers on its premiere night, which is a fair bit higher.

The previous lowest-rating season was Ali Oetjen’s 2018 stint which brought in 631,000 on the first night, but this one was even worse.

Ya know you’re in a bad way when your debut ep draws in less viewers than Ali Oetjen’s stinker of a season. (Credit: Ten)

Meanwhile the highest premiere that Bachelorette has ever delivered was Sophie Monk’s 2017 season which brought in 951,000 metro viewers.

Bachelorette 2020 was beat out by several other entertainment programs, including Nine’s The Block which delivered 744,000 metro viewers and 1.012m nationally and Seven’s Highway Patrol, which delivered 435,000 and 719,000,.

Ten reported that the live stream of the ep was up 92% on last year’s season with Angie Kent. But in terms of the telly, no bueno.

ABC’s Hard Quiz also came in ahead of the Channel 10 dating show, drawing an audience of 672,000 in the five major cities.

READ MORE Here’s Why Folks Reckon Elly Miles Has Already Split Up With Her Bachelorette Beau

As I said, it is a shame ‘cos this season is promising a whole lot of drama.

The So Dramatic! podcast revealed that there’ll be a total of three walk-outs this season, the first of which occurred last night. The host also claimed that there’ll be a bunch of big “bust-ups” between the boys, which is surely something to watch? Big yikes all ’round.

The Bachelorette 2o2o continues Thursday at 7:30pm on Channel 10.