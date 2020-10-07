Thanks for signing up!

In a classic case of the whoopsie daisies, Elly Miles may or may not have revealed one of the unlucky-in-love contestants on this season of The Bachelorette.

Elly and Becky hopped on Fitzy & Wippa this morning to hype tonight’s premiere. During a quickie Q&A about all the blokes, hosts Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald and Sarah McGilvray asked Elly about contestant Samuel Minkin, “the almost psychic” one.

“Who?” Elly asked, before exclaiming, “Oh, the almost psychic one!”

“There we go, that explains it all,” Sarah commented.

Elly quickly recovered though, saying that Samuel had a “different” nickname in the house… whatever that means.

“Oh, did he?” Fitzy cheekily asked, which made Elly laugh very, very hard. Make of that what you will. But if you ask me, I smell bullllllshit.

In Samuel’s Bachie profile, it literally says he has “slight psychic abilities”, which immediately makes him the the most interesting one of the bunch.

The Bachelorette / Network 10.

The 27-year-old is a musculoskeletal therapist from NSW, and is searching for an openminded, loyal, and sporty partner.

Look, the fact that Elly didn’t quite recognise Samuel’s name does not bode well for the guy. Whereas, she immediately responded to questions about Rudy El Kholti, AKA Mr Italy, Frazer Neate, and Harry Harris.

Whether or not Samuel finds love on The Bachelorette remains under lock and key for now.

For what it’s worth, the sisters have confirmed that they both find love on The Bachelorette, and are still dating their respective boos.

Elly told the radio hosts that she had a *feeling* about one of the guys pretty early on.

“I know from my experience that things can change so I tried to stay really, really open, but yeah, I think I had it pretty much figured out,” she said.

Becky, meanwhile, said she struggled to choose her happily ever after right up to the very end.

“I was in serious trouble, I didn’t know what to do,” Becky said.

The Bachelorette kicks off tonight 7.30pm on Channel 10.

P.S. Word on the grapevine is that tonight’s episode is absolutely packed with chaotic energy, and not the good kind either.