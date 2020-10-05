Thanks for signing up!

We are T-minus two days until the premiere of The Bachelorette 2020 and Channel 10 has officially unleashed the men of this season. Let’s meet (suss) them, shall we?

This season, Bachelorettes Elly and Becky Miles will maybe, hopefully fall in love with one bloke each.

I still have no idea how any of this is going to work, to be honest.

Without further ado, here are the men of The Bachelorette 2020.

AB Sow

AB is a 27-year-old filmmaker from sunny Queensland, who describes himself as a “cruise-minded extroverted introverted.”

We love him already.

AB is a rule-breaker with a competitive spirit, and he hopes to meet a creative spirit to learn and grow through life together.

AB is keen on confident women, interesting chats, and smiles.

Adam Todd

Aight, Adam‘s Instagram is @adam_todd7 according to Channel 10, but it isn’t coming up for some reason.

Here’s his Bachelorette portrait instead.

Credit / Network 10

Adam, 24, is a geologist from WA.

According to his profile, Adam loves AFL and surfing and science. He even brought a bunch of science books to the mansion to keep him entertained.

He’s keen on travelling, exploring, surfing, exercising, getting outdoors, and learning about the sciences.

FUN FACT: Adam reckons his most embarrassing habit is his laugh.

“My laugh sounds like I’m having an asthma attack,” he said.

Adrian Baena

Adrian, or @adrianbeanzz, on Instagram is a kitesurfing instructor from Queensland.

His IG’s currently on private, so we also only have his official Bachelorette picture… for now.

Credit / Network 10

Adrian loves love, even though it has led him to heartbreak “a couple of times.”

Asked about what people might find surprising about him, Adrian answered: “I’m actually a really nice, loving person, very fun with a happy mindset and attitude.”

Adrian’s also just a little bit cocky.

Agostino Guardiani

Agostino, or Aggi, gets extra points for already posting his Bachie piccie so I don’t have to triple check that he is, indeed, a Bachie lad.

Thank you, Aggi.

Aggi, 30, owns his own vegan and cruelty-free skincare business in Victoria. He describes himself as dedicated, ambitious, and caring.

Dream partner?

“Someone with a great smile, huge heart, and plenty of passion shown towards her goals and ambitions,” he said.

Andrew Thomas

Andrew, 30, is a tour guide from South Australia.

Andrew falls fast and hard, and he’s ready to settle down. He’s had a string of relationships in the past with women he me through work. Unfortunately, the relationships broke down due to distance.

He’s keen on meeting a quick-witted lass who is able to laugh freely and deeply.

FUN FACT: Andrew studied ballet for five years.

Damien Stone

Damien, 31, is a property valuer from Melbourne.

Damien is looking for someone caring, affectionate, and fun. Having been married before, Damien absolutely won’t settle for anything less than the real deal.

He also loves rom-coms.

Frazer Neate

Credit / Network 10

Frazer, 28, is a concreter from Queensland. His Instagram (fneate_3) is also on private so we only have his portrait to work with here.

Frazer is hoping to meet an easy-going lass, who he can call his best friend. Wouldn’t hurt if she has a stunning smile, too.

He also reckons his personality naturally stands out, so he’s probably one to watch, hey?

Harry Harris

Harry, 35, is the director of Harris Building and Construction over in SA.

He describes himself as spontaneous, mischievous, and confident.

Dad to a five-year-old, Harry is set on living life to the fullest and being the best dad he can be.

He’s looking for a woman with swagger, class, a cheeky smile, and a kind heart.

Jake Ricciardo

Meet Jake, otherwise known as Cupid.

Credit / Network 10

Jake is a bloody explosives handler from WA. The 26-year-old describes himself as a character and a half, who’s eccentric in the best way possible.

He’s also not one to shy away from animal prints and clashing patterns.

People either hate or love the way he dresses, Jake said.

Jake’s IG is on private, but I feel like his Bachie portrait tells us everything we need to know right now.

James Boggia

James, 28, is a pro wakeboarder from Queensland.

The daredevil recently took some time to bounce back from a previous heartbreak, but he’s ready to find love again.

James describes himself as driven, confident, and stubborn. He’s also keen on surfing, fitness, music, and literally anything with a thrill.

Joe Woodbury

We know Joe! Joe’s Instagram is currently on private, but he’s the one that’s mates with Elly.

READ MORE Elly Miles Already Follows One Of Her Bachie Guys On IG So Read Into That What You Will

Credit / Network 10

Joe, 25, is a labourer from NSW.

He’s also a hopeless romantic, who wants to meet a stripped-back girl with similar values to himself.

His biggest deal breakers are laziness and someone who’s not family-orientated.

Nick Chamberlain

Nick, 25, is a support worker from NSW.

He describes himself as loyal, honest, and energetic. He’s also a straight-talker, who’s never one to shy away from a good debate.

Nick’s hoping to meet a confident girl who isn’t afraid to make the first move.

Pascal Wallace

Again, private Instagram.

Credit / Network 10

Pascal, 33, is a sports physio turned CEO of a healthcare and disability company.

Pascal knows exactly what he wants in a partner, and that’s wholesome, fun, social, smart, high emotional intelligence, motivated, and beautiful.

FUN FACT: Pascal has represented Australia in various dodgeball tournaments.

Pete Mann

Pete is a 34-year-old country boy from Adelaide.

The café owner suffered recent heartbreak, but is ready to open his heart again to someone honest and authentic.

Pete’s dream woman is positive, happy, authentic, and someone who can laugh at themselves.

Rudy El Kholti

G’DAY RUDY.

Rudy is a personal trainer from NSW, who is romantic, caring, and tidy.

Rudy’s proudest achievement is becoming an Australian citizen, after initially landing here on a working holiday visa.

The Italian dreamboat hates drama and loves the simple things in life.

He was also Mr Italy 2019.

Saj Bakhsh

From one personal trainer to another – meet Saj.

Credit / Network 10

The 25-year-old from Adelaide is passionate about helping others achieve their full potential.

He’s also currently studying a double degree in international relations and social work. Onya, Saj.

Saj’s dream partner is someone with a good personality, outlook, energy, and someone who looks after their wellbeing.

Sam Vescio

Sam, 35, loves a trip or two. The lawyer hails from NSW, and describes himself as loyal, respectful, and fun.

Family is everything to Sam, who is ready to open his heart and find his perfect partner.

Speaking of which, Sam is after someone motivated, loving, affectionate, loyal, and compassionate.

“Someone that complements me and I complement in return, and has the same love of family and friends,” he said.

Samuel Minkin

Samuel is a 27-year-old musculoskeletal therapist from NSW.

Samuel is an old soul with “slight psychic abilities”, which has intrigued me greatly.

He has a massive heart and describes himself as motivated, smart, and funny.

Samuel is searching for a smiley partner, who’s smart, openminded, loyal, sporty, and has a wild side.

Shannon Karaka

Shannon, 30, owns a Hawaiian shirt company, which I bloody love. He works in sales over in NSW.

Shannon’s dream partner is someone that is family orientated, affectionate, loving, and supportive.

He also has an “unhealthy obsession with singing shows.”

Similar to Rudy, Shannon was Mr Polynesia 2017.

Trent Cray

Trent, 31, is a finance broker from Perth.

“I’m ladsy, but I’m also spiritual and in-touch with my emotions and feelings,” he said.

His biggest turn-ons are strong flirting, long legs, huge smiles, and a big laugh.

Lad, lad, lad.

The Bachelorette kicks off 7.30pm on Channel 10.