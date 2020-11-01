The current season of The Bachelorette has been a messy one, and it feels like the whole cast have basically gone rogue at this point, complaining about everything from the poor conditions and scarcity of drinks in the mansion to the lack of connection with Elly and Becky Miles.

There are still a few episodes left, and luckily, there’s still a bit of drama to wring out of this thing. This week, one anonymous lad told the So Dramatic! podcast that Elly was secretly hooking up with front-runner Frazer Neate while the other guys were blissfully unaware.

The unnamed Bachelorette bloke told host Megan Pustetto:

“Elly and Frazer were caught on many occasions sneaking off into a private room to hook up … No one really kissed the girls in front of the boys at the cocktail parties, we had an agreement that we wouldn’t do that. We later found out that Frazer had broken the bro code and secretly gone off to a private room in the mansion with Elly on a number of occasions during the cocktail parties to hook up with her in private. We didn’t know about it until the very end of the season, when he admitted it to a few of the final boys.”

Yikes. Apparently there was also drama this season around Frazer’s former girlfriend, a model. Per the podcast:

“Frazer told the boys about the relationship in the mansion, Elly found out about it because one of the boys mentioned that Frazer had been discussing his ex girlfriend all the time. She became extremely insecure, and they had a number of arguments about it … She felt threatened, not only because she knew [his ex] was extremely attractive and successful, but also because she was worried he might not be over her yet, if he was still talking about her to the other boys.”

This drama apparently did not make the final cut, which seems to have been something of a running theme on The Bachelorette this year, with a lot of rumored, spicy material ending up on the cutting room floor.

Though Frazer is currently considered a front-runner, some have suggested that his seemingly lukewarm attitude towards Elly in recent interviews is proof that they don’t end up together. The show continues this Wednesday night.