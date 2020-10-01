I know The Bachelor only just finished last week, but hold onto your butts because we’ve already got the tea on Elly and Becky Miles’ season of The Bachelorette.

Notorious reality TV tea-spiller So Dramatic! has blessed our souls with our first real look at all 20 men fighting for the Miles sisters’ hearts this season and honestly, my fuckboy radar is off the charts right now.

In Friday’s episode, host Megan Pustetto revealed that after episode one, the men are forced to choose which sister they’re going to be fighting for (presumably to stop weird guys trying to score the double sister combo – trust me, it’s a thing). Basically, we can expect this season of The Bachelorette to be a bloody Survivor reboot with two tribes fighting it out for Elly and Becky’s hearts.

However, it’s not an even split, with 13 guys choosing Elly, while just seven are trying to shoot their shot with Becky.

There’s no word yet on which of these men are Team Elly and which are Team Becky, but I implore you to spend your Friday morning trying to pick the teams for yourself. Or just take a squiz at some men with their shirts off, what do I care? I’m not the police! You do you.

For those of you playing at home, the current favourites are Adelaide-based cafe owner Pete Mann (fourth pic above) for Becky’s heart, and footy boy Joe Woodbury (fifth pic above) for Elly. Interestingly, this isn’t Pete’s first brush with Channel 10 producers, because he’s reportedly the ex-husband of Channel 10’s weather presenter Kate Freebairn.

Obviously, the season hasn’t even started yet, so both of these men still have *plenty* of time to out themselves as major fuckboys.

But don’t be mistaken, any of these men could be the winner(s) of this season, so you might want to sharpen your pencils and get studying so you’re ready to distinguish between Man With Shit Chest Tattoo 1 and Man With Shit Chest Tattoo 2.

The Bachelorette 2020 kicks off on October 7 exclusively on Channel 10 and 10Play online.