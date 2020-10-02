It’s less than a week ’til The Bachelorette 2020 kicks off and I dunno ’bout you guys, but I’m keen as for a fresh batch of rose flavoured tea.

The latest episode of So Dramatic! podcast includes a bunch of spicy intel about the new season and just fkn brace yourselves for this one, mates.

Apparently there are “a number of fights” involving several peeps throughout the season. There’ll be a huge fight in the first ep, and other ones as the season continues, including a big barney at the end that results in one of the contestants walking out.

Dun, dun, duuuuuun.

Host Megan Pustetto also claims there’s a total of three “explosive” walk-outs, zero intruders, and a whole lotta macking on.

“They kiss most of the dudes vying for their hearts, and they even kiss multiple guys on the same night,” she added.

She also claimed that both gals did end up finding love in the end, but her source says that she “doubts their relationships will last on the outside.”

Now, this all contradicts with what the gals told me when I interviewed them last week. Both ladies told me that this season is relatively drama-free and overall “a really lovely watch,” Becky teased. Elly then describes it as “wholesome, funny, fun.”

“I think a lot of people have been like ‘How is this gonna work? Are they gonna be making out with the same boys?’ And it’s just not that at all,” Becky continued.

Elly went on to say that this season isn’t as “problematic” as you’d think, as there’s “no grass-cutting.”

“You don’t need to be concerned,” Elly assured. “It sounds like it might be problematic, but it wasn’t.”

Elly also explained how the date sitch works with two gals and it sounds like they’ve got a pretty sweet system in place.

“We got to know the guys, the guys got to know us, then Elly brought Elly’s boys and Becky brought Becky’s boys, and off we went,” she said, adding that there’s “no grass-cutting or any kind of crossing over.”

The Bachelorette 2020 kicks off on October 7 exclusively on Channel 10 and 10Play online.