The long-awaited Bachelorette 2020 officially kicks off next week and I can’t wait to meet our leading ladies, Elly and Becky Miles.

And when I say meet, I mean meet on-screen, ‘cos I met both gals in person in the lead-up to the new season to discuss how the hell it works this year.

“This season is gonna be a really lovely watch,” Becky teased, to which Elly added, “Wholesome, funny, fun.”

“I think a lot of people have been like ‘How is this gonna work? Are they gonna be making out with the same boys?’ And it’s just not that at all,” Becky continued.

“You don’t need to be concerned,” Elly assured. “It sounds like it might be problematic, but it wasn’t.”

“It’s a little bit different this year,” Elly added. “We essentially went into the same dating pool, and that sounds like it might be problematic, but it wasn’t.”

Elly went on to explain how the date sitch works with two gals and it sounds like they’ve got a pretty sweet system in place.

“We got to know the guys, the guys got to know us, then Elly brought Elly’s boys and Becky brought Becky’s boys, and off we went,” she said, adding that there’s “no grass cutting or any kind of crossing over.”

And as for the dates, “When one of us would go on a single date, the other one would go on a mini-date, so there were individual one-on-ones, and we had a couple of double dates which were so fun, and then there were group dates which we’d both be on.”

Catch the full interview below:

'Elly & Becky Miles Explain How TF A Double Bachelorette Works' "I could be into someone but they might have the hots for Bec" – Elly Miles The Bachelorette Australia Posted by pedestrian.tv on Thursday, 1 October 2020

The Bachelorette 2020 kicks off on October 7 exclusively on Channel 10 and 10Play online.