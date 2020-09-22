The second trailer for Elly & Becky Miles’ weird sister duo Bachelorette is here and there is a lot to unpack.

For starters, I already hate the double Bachelorette thing more than I can put into words. Do the men know which girl they were set up with? What happens if half way through they decide they want the other sister? (Trust me, it happens.) How are the rose ceremonies going to work? I hate, hate, hate, hate, HATE it.

Our second look at the season has *finally* revealed some names, with Pete, Rudy, Saj, Fraser, Sam and Harry all introducing themselves in the second teaser for what already looks to be an interesting season. So let’s take a good look at them, shall we?

Pete: Immediately I get good vibes from this guy. Pete, if you turn out to be a fuckboy I will cry. Please do not betray me.

Rudy: I could be pulling at straws here but that seems like a Miss (Mr?) Universe sash over his shoulders. I reckon Rudy is a model, which gives me bad vibes. Or he works for the UN or something, which is cool.

Saj: We only get to see Saj for a split second but his suit is amazing, his hair looks good and he’s smiling but not in a fuckboy way. I love him.

Fraser: Fraser is either a surfer boy who will take you on a first date to Manly Beach and try to bone you in the back of his station wagon, OR he’s an accountant. I am dangerously attracted to this man but I know he’s the guy my friends would tell me to stop fucking.

Sam: Sam reminds me of the other bald dude from Angie’s season. They are twins. This could be the same guy for all I know. But what I *do* know is that there’s always a bald one. This could be a long shot but I think Becky chooses him and they have little bald babies.

Harry: Harry is the fuckboy of Becky’s half of the season. I’m calling it now.

But trying to remember the names of the men fighting for Elly and/or Becky’s heart was completely overshadowed by the fact that they dropped a giant bombshell at the end of the trailer.

ELLY KNOWS ONE OF THE CONTESTANTS.

Well, you can only assume.

The last guy in the trailer, who rocked up in his tradie gear (immediate red flag for me), seemed shocked to see the Miles sisters standing in front of him.

“It’s a small world.” The unnamed man said while holding a hard hat (??).

Now, this is purely speculation but BOTH sisters faces seem pleasantly surprised to see him, which makes me think they must know each other pretty well.

I’m not insinuating that they’ve dated or anything, but if Becky also knows the guy, I reckon its more than just a guy she bumped into at the pub once.

We don’t know his name but I reckon this guy has a lot of tea to spill.

The Bachelorette is coming soon to Channel 10 and 10play online.