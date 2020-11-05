Well, there it is. Becky Miles and Pete Mann have already called it quits after last night’s finale and I really wish I could say I was surprised.

34-year-old cafe owner, Pete was Becky’s final rose recipient, with Adrian Baena being left heartbroken after last night’s finale.

Becky took to Instagram on Friday morning to reveal the sad news, wishing her ex-boyfriend of 0.2 seconds well.

“We came into this experience wanting a fairy tale ending for the two of us, and while I am thrilled that Elly found her person in Frazer, unfortunately things didn’t work out with Pete and I,” she wrote.

“Although I wasn’t lucky enough to find my person this time around, I am grateful for this opportunity and leave with fond memories and no regrets. I wish Pete happiness and all the best in his search for love.”

As you’d expect, Pete shared a similar post, wishing Becky well and congratulating Elly and her new BF Frazer on their successful relationship. It’s all very adult of them.

The confirmation comes after The Wash claimed an inside source revealed the couple broke up after realising neither wanted to relocate.

“Pete doesn’t ever want to leave Adelaide and Becky never wants to leave Newcastle, it’s as simple as that really,” one source told The Wash.

However, Becky and Pete have remained tight-lipped about why the relationship didn’t work.

On a more positive note, Elly has also taken to socials this morning to confirm that her and Frazer are still very much in love three months after filming wrapped.