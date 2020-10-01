There’s less than a week to go until Elly and Becky Miles‘ season of The Bachelorette begins, and we already have whispers: turns out Elly already knows one of the blokes on her season and she follows him on Instagram.

So two weeks ago, saucy podcast So Dramatic! shared some rather interesting screenshots of Elly commenting on someone’s Instagram account. That someone is 25-year-old Bachelorette contestant Joe Woodbury.

Joe is a mechanic by trade, but he also plays for the Cessnock Goannas rugby team.

Coincidence, or not a coincidence? That is the question.

It fuelled quite a bit of chatter in the Bachie corners of the internet, with fans wondering if Joe is just a plant. “Are they just friends? Do they have history? Did Elly pick him for the show?” That sort of thing.

This talk is standard stuff for Bachie and comes as no surprise after all those rumours about Bella Varelis being the “predetermined” winner of Locky Gilbert‘s heart, which was complete bullshit. So take all of this with a grain of salt.

Some other fans also pointed out that both Elly and Joe are from Newcastle and everyone apparently knows each other in Newy. So look, maybe it is just a coincidence…

For the record though, Channel 10 isn’t hiding the fact that Elly and Joe know each other. One of the promos literally points it out.

“Joe looks very familiar to one of our Bachelorettes,” Channel 10 captioned the ad on IG.

This isn’t the first time a Bachelor / Bachelorette has recognised a contestant on night one. A few seasons ago, Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins surprisingly met Cass Woods on the red carpet, who he already knew through rugby and their local gym.

Elly still follows Joe on Instagram, by the way, but his account’s on private.

Instagram / @ellymiles

*cue the theories*

The Bachelorette kicks off Wednesday, 7.30pm on Channel 10.

We copped an extended look at the season last night thanks to a brand new ad and as always, expect drama.

In the preview, it appears Becky asked one of the blokes to leave after being told that he said “a few comments that are just disrespectful and very shallow” behind her back.

There’s always one of ’em, hey?