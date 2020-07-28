Thanks for signing up!

The next season of Channel 10’s The Bachelorette Australia will feature not one, but two leading women.

They’re sisters, too.

Welcome to the chaos realm.

The folks behind the reality TV juggernaut today revealed that sisters Elly and Becky Miles will lead the show’s next iteration, promising to overturn years of Bachie tradition.

You may remember Elly, 25, from Matt Agnew‘s season of The Bachelor. Becky, 30, works in defence contracting, according to News.com.au. Make of that what you will.

Details are sparse at the moment – after all, Bachelor In Paradise is still kicking, and another season of The Bachelor is just around the corner – but the addition of another competitor will give punters (me) plenty to think about.

We hope you're ready for double the love… and double the roses! Introducing your 2020 Bachelorettes, Elly and Becky Miles ???? Posted by The Bachelorette Australia on Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Pure carnage.

More to come.