A Queensland hospital used footage from Locky Gilbert‘s season of The Bachelor in 2020 to contest a workplace compensation claim in court, which I feel is a perfect indictment of how relentlessly boring it was.

Jody Lee Cvilikis is the mother of former Bachie contestant Bec, who you might know if you were one of the 17 people who watched that particular season of the show.

Now look, I actually have really enjoyed previous seasons — Matt Agnew‘s was my all time fave — but Locky was the least compelling Bachelor we’ve ever had in my opinion, so forgive me and the rest of Australia for knowing no one from his season.

Anyway, Bec got all the way to hometowns, meaning we (apparently) met her mum on screen when Locky was introduced to her.

Unbeknownst to us, Jody had injured her left shoulder while moving a mattress in 2017 while working at Nambour General Hospital and was filing a workplace compensation claim.

The shady binches at The Sunshine Coast Health and Hospital Service (HHS) actually used this hometown footage in court to question Jody’s injury and contest having to pay damages to her. They claimed she showed “fluid movement and no evidence of discomfort” in the footage, per Daily Mail Australia.

Jody was still awarded in $196,248 in damages by Justice Melanie Hindman on Monday though, so clearly even she was unimpressed by the alleged tea in that season.

“After the television footage was played showing fluid movement and use of her left arm (albeit in a situation that did not require any particular effort or strain on the left shoulder) and it being put to her effectively that she was ‘faking’ her presentation in court, I observed that Ms Cvilikas’ movements in the courtroom became far more fluid,” Justice Hindman wrote in her findings, per Daily Mail Australia.

Justice Hindman ruled that the HHS was negligent and awarded Jody $196,248 for damages and past and future economic losses.

However, she also found her 25 per cent “contributorily negligent” which reduced the total damages she was awarded.

Honestly, where’s my workers comp for having to actually watch some of that season of The Bachelor? Trust me, that pain was all too real.